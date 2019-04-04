Unseen Missoula tours

Registration is open for the second season of Unseen Missoula tours downtown. The program is offering Basements & Back Alleys to begin the season every Saturday in April through October. Tickets range from $7-$10. Tours are limited to 12 people and are not ADA accessible. They travel to the lower floors and through alley ways, showing off Missoula's rich past. For tickets go to www.missouladowntown.com or call 543-4238.