Those glacial lake shoreline marks on Mounts Jumbo and Sentinel are a good place to start.
They’re visual symbols of the layer upon layer of history, prehistory and culture that has transpired in the Missoula Valley below. Now a collaborative effort to harness and interpret the city’s heritage is underway.
It reaches the public realm Friday night at an open house during First Friday festivities. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., off the Mews corridor in the new Missoula Mercantile motel, you can give your insights into what should be included in a downtown heritage interpretive plan.
“We all view this place through our own lens,” said Jimmy Grant, project historian for Historical Research Associates (HRA). “You could talk to 10 people and they’re going to point to 10 different stories that should be told. I think this is an important opportunity for people to tell us what they’re interested in.”
Funded in part through a Montana Department of Commerce tourism grant, the Downtown Missoula Partnership is teaming with HRA, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to produce a vision for a comprehensive heritage program in downtown Missoula, including both banks of the Clark Fork River.
The idea springs from the success of the Unseen Missoula program that was launched last year. Unseen Missoula tours return Saturday and will continue Saturdays through October.
Emy Scherrer, the city’s preservation officer, said the idea is to capture “floating subsets” of Missoula’s heritage — its arts, history, architecture, even its drinking and eating culture, as well as stories of the river and outdoor recreation.
“None of these are really connected with a central guiding plan,” Scherrer said. “This gives us kind of a foundation to work with to connect all these little parts into a product to move further into heritage tourism and the development of downtown.”
Grant said the process will establish guidelines for communicating Missoula’s heritage through interpretive media such as information kiosks and exhibits; programming that might include expanded Unseen Missoula, public art and bicycle tours; and special downtown programs highlighting different aspects.
“It’s been interesting talking to folks thus far,” Grant said. “We have so many stories in downtown. Personally I’d say I'm interested in a lot of the older history, the Salish use of the area, but even up to the local music scene.”
Old buildings and businesses, theaters, TED talks by historical experts … the sky is the limit so far.
“A lot of it we hope to learn from some of the things other cities have done,” Grant said.
He was speaking of large cities such as Minneapolis, Portland and Boston. Grant isn't aware of another city of Missoula’s size that has developed a defined heritage interpretive plan, and said this could be a prototype for other Montana towns to use.
Scherrer said the popularity of Unseen Missoula (the first three weekends of its Basements and Back Alleys tours are already sold out) coupled with the rapid development happening in Missoula make this is a good time to take the plunge.
“The community’s really excited about it, I think,” she said. “We’ve never really had a clear route for defining the rich heritage of downtown.”
The Mews runs through the middle of the Missoula Mercantile Residence Inn by Marriott (125 N. Pattee). It’ll be accessible Friday night from the Higgins Avenue entrance, inviting First Friday revelers. Grant said the hallway, which is decked out with historic Missoula and Mercantile photographs, paintings and artifacts, to be an attraction in itself, especially for those who haven’t visited the hotel since it opened Feb. 28.