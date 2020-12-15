Downtown library closed until Dec. 28

Missoula Public Library's downtown branch will be closed until Dec. 28 after a staff member was exposed to coronavirus.

The staff member had no contact with the public. Library staff worked with the Missoula City-County Health Department to identify all close contacts of the employee for quarantine and testing.

The downtown location, 455 E. Main St., will not provide lending or curbside services during the closure, which lasts for 14 days. However, online resources and virtual programs will not be affected. The phone chat service will also still operate during the closure, said Honore Bray, library director.

The closure began on Monday, after the health department notified the library of the exposure.

"We'll be excited for the 28th to come," Bray said.

The Missoula Public Library follows CDC guidance to protect the health and safety of the community and library staff. Precautions include screening employees for symptoms each day, requiring cloth face coverings, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and frequent hand washing.

Bray encouraged people to check out the library's Facebook page and website for more details about library operations.

