 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown library closed until Dec. 28
editor's pick alert top story

Downtown library closed until Dec. 28

{{featured_button_text}}
New vs. old Missoula Public Library 02 (copy)

The Missoula Public Library had to stop its curbside pick-up service on Tuesday after a staff member was exposed to coronavirus. The closure lasts until Dec. 28.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula Public Library's downtown branch will be closed until Dec. 28 after a staff member was exposed to coronavirus.

The staff member had no contact with the public. Library staff worked with the Missoula City-County Health Department to identify all close contacts of the employee for quarantine and testing.

The downtown location, 455 E. Main St., will not provide lending or curbside services during the closure, which lasts for 14 days. However, online resources and virtual programs will not be affected. The phone chat service will also still operate during the closure, said Honore Bray, library director.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The closure began on Monday, after the health department notified the library of the exposure.

"We'll be excited for the 28th to come," Bray said.

The Missoula Public Library follows CDC guidance to protect the health and safety of the community and library staff. Precautions include screening employees for symptoms each day, requiring cloth face coverings, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and frequent hand washing.

Bray encouraged people to check out the library's Facebook page and website for more details about library operations.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News