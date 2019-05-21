A draft of a new Downtown Master Plan for Missoula will be presented to the community Wednesday night at the Wilma Theatre, after an eight-month process of public engagement and planning.
A town planning consulting firm called Dover, Kohl & Partners has sent senior team members here, and their community presentation will take place May 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wilma at 131 S. Higgins. The event is free and open to the public.
The consultants have been studying and taking input in what Missoulians want their downtown to look like as it grows over the next 10 years and beyond. Everything from small businesses retention to affordable housing to parking to land use to transportation to parks has been considered.
“Missoula has an incredibly educated and engaged population that really cares about their downtown, and the level of participation in this process has been extraordinary,” said Jason King, principal and senior project director for DKP. “We are excited to showcase what we heard from the community and how we have incorporated what we heard into the new vision for downtown Missoula.”
King gave a presentation to Missoula County’s Transportation Policy and Coordination Committee on Tuesday and said 30% of trips to Missoula’s downtown don’t involve a car.
“If you had to summarize all our work in a downtown plan, it’s to increase that number,” he said. “Let’s get it to (60%). We want to imagine every tool kit to make it safe and comfortable for pedestrians.”
He said people feel like Missoula's traffic congestion is a problem, but the city wants to better utilize the river and increase mobility.
King also said Missoula is one of the few cities he knows that still has an intact system of alleys. Some towns like Fort Collins or Greeley in Colorado have turned those spaces into pedestrian thoroughfares with lots of art and retail shops, he said, and showed images of string lighting and landscaping that can turn an alley into an inviting downtown attraction.
Following the community presentation on Wednesday at 5:30, Victor Dover, a co-founder of DKP and the co-author of a book called “Street Design: The Secret to Great Cities and Towns” will give a presentation called “Street Talk: Streets for People.”
According to Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, nearly 3,000 Missoulians have participated in the process of developing a new vision for the heart of town since the update of the master plan was launched in October of 2018. She said she hopes as many people as possible turn out for the Wednesday event.
King told the transportation committee that he’s been impressed with how much Missoulians care about their community.
“Missoula is a city that’s committed to not leaving anyone behind,” he said. “There’s a “downtown for everyone” section in our plan. It’s about affordability. It’s about retaining small businesses and we have an (Americans with Disabilities Act) section. Missoula’s commitment to the less fortunate as Missoula improves and things get more exciting and hot and vibrant, your commitment to making sure everyone comes along is something I haven’t seen before.”