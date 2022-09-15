Downtown Missoula attempted kidnapping, sex assault suspect pleads not guilty

A former University of Montana student accused of attempted sexual assault and kidnapping pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.

Cole L. Levine, 23, is charged with three felonies: attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated assault causing reasonable apprehension. He is also facing one misdemeanor charge: criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device.

Levine is currently in custody at the Missoula jail on a $200,000 bail. Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta presided.

Charging documents filed into Missoula County last Friday allege Levine attacked a woman in a downtown Missoula alley on Aug. 18. Witnesses said they heard a woman scream “please help me.” They yelled at the suspect, who reportedly ran from the scene.

Police contacted the survivor, who was interviewed on Aug. 25. The woman told investigators she was downtown on Aug. 17. She left one bar to head to the next when she encountered two men, one of which was Levine, at the 300 block of Ryman Street.

Levine started abruptly engaging with her verbally and then forced himself on her, she told detectives.

As she tried to run away and call 911, charging documents state Levine chased, grabbed and tripped her and took her phone. Levine's phone then fell onto the ground, she told police.

At Levine’s initial court hearing on Thursday, his defense attorney Dwight Schulte requested the judge reduce Levine’s bail amount, contending that conditions of release exist to give the community security and ensure Levine’s appearance in court.

Schulte asked for a $100,000 bail. He indicated Levine is willing to execute a waiver of extradition, and wants to return to his family’s home in New Mexico, adding he has no ties to the Missoula community and does not have a passport.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brittany Williams objected to Schulte’s request.

“It's clear that this defendant has behavior that is indicative of a deeper issue, one that knows no bounds of relationships with females,” Williams said. “There's no evidence that this defendant has any sort of ties with this victim.”

Williams noted Levine was in Missoula for law school orientation. She also said witnesses reported hearing Levine making possible plans to flee the country in the days prior to his arrest.

Vannatta maintained the $200,000 bail, citing concerns over Levine’s potential for flight risk.

UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said as of Monday afternoon, Levine was no longer a registered UM student.

If Levine does post bail, he is prohibited from having contact with the survivor and witnesses in the case. He will also be monitored via GPS.

Levine’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Missoula County District Court.