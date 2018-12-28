Three downtown Missoula businesses were burglarized or vandalized in the last two weeks.
Smooch Cosmetic Boutique, Market on Front and Lake Missoula Tea Co. all reported break-ins, and all are located within several blocks of each other.
Mike Schroeder’s wife, Elli Schroeder, has owned Smooch Cosmetic Boutique at 125 E. Main St. for about nine years. He said the break-in occurred the night of Dec. 15.
“People were in and out of there Saturday night, and it didn’t end until Monday” morning, Dec. 17, he said. “From the footage we got, it looks like four men and one female. It’s pretty hard to tell, so I couldn’t say for sure, but they look young. Most of them were on bicycles.”
The group broke through a crawl space door into the basement and then broke down a door to gain access to the first-floor boutique.
“They stole a lot of stuff and completely trashed the place,” Schroeder said. “The weirdest part was they ate my wife’s food. They microwaved donuts. They were trying on makeup and some of my wife’s personal belongings. They stole some products and cash, completely ripped stuff off the walls.”
He estimated the damage to be around $5,000, and said they were hopeful insurance would cover it. A spokesperson for the Missoula Police Department was out of the office on Friday, and a police officer assigned to downtown told the Missoulian he was busy collecting evidence and didn’t have time to talk.
Schroeder said his wife was pretty shocked when she arrived at her store to find it ransacked.
“More so, she just feels violated,” he said. “They were in there touching her stuff and in her space. We are both just angry about it. Over Thanksgiving, the building was broken into in a different area. It’s frustrating.”
On Christmas morning, the owners of Lake Missoula Tea Company at 136 East Broadway posted on Facebook that their store had been broken into.
"Someone threw a rock at our front window and went for the cash register,” they wrote. “Luckily, no other damage occurred, and no one was hurt. Currently, we've boarded up the hole with plywood and are working on getting the glass replaced. As unfortunate and heart breaking as this is, we're moving forward! We're still resuming our normal hours starting today. We're bummed but we know we have a great community out there to support us. Great tea stops for no inconvenience!”
The store’s owners were away on business on Friday and couldn’t be reached for comment.
On Friday, the owners of Market on Front at 201 E. Front Street also posted on Facebook that they had been “vandalized very extensively” over the holidays.
“Someone attempted to break into our space through our rooftop HVAC unit,” the post read. “This behavior resembles similar activity to what happened to our friends at Smooch. We are working diligently to get everything patched up. Unfortunate and heartbreaking as this is we will move forward! Missoula is the best community let’s keep an eye out for one another.”
The owner of Market on Front couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is encouraged to call the Missoula Police Department or Five Valley Crimestoppers at 721-4444.
Several medical marijuana businesses in Missoula's downtown area were burglarized recently as well, but a suspect has been charged in connection to those events.