Downtown Missoula Partnership plans smaller-scale spring, summer events

Summers in Missoula are usually filled with social events downtown like brewfests, concerts and food truck gatherings. The pandemic changed all that last year, but the upcoming season promises to at least partially fill the void with scaled-back, socially distanced outdoor gatherings.
The nonprofit Downtown Missoula Partnership hasn’t yet made a decision for its hugely popular Garden City Brewfest this year, but they will have a smaller event called Brews n’ Bonfires on March 27 in Caras Park.
In a sign of just how much the community is craving interaction, the event sold out in just a couple days.
“It was surprising how fast it sold out, but not surprising at the same time right?” explained Kristen Sackett, the marketing and events director for the Partnership.
Earlier this winter, they decided they needed to work with the local health department to come up with ways to hold events without bringing huge crowds of people together. They settled on having groups of up to six people reserve propane-fueled fire pits for sessions throughout the day. The staff of the Dram Shop will pour local craft beer, and they’ll play live music from The Trail radio station.
“Our goal of course is to get people downtown,” Sackett said. “Our goal is to be active as an organization and our goal is to do things that bring the community together.”
People without tickets can still come get growlers and take them home for their own “backyard brewfest” or go to one of the local parks, perhaps with some food from the El Caz or Just Barbecue food trucks, she said.
The Garden City Brewfest is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, and Sackett said they’re waiting to see how things shake out before making any decisions on that event.
“We are for sure pushing it off with the hope we will be able to maybe hold it later this year as things settle a bit more,” she said. “It's just a challenge to figure out logistics for how to host our usual Brewfest with thousands of folks shoulder to shoulder, but we are going to try to figure something out.”
The popular Out to Lunch concerts and the Downtown Tonight events, which are held weekly in Caras Park with food trucks and live music, will probably also happen on a smaller scale and perhaps with different names.
“We’re definitely doing something,” she said. “I mean, it will most likely be scaled-down versions. Mostly to just coincide with any health department regulations. I mean, of course we’re hoping and praying that this positive trajectory of cases going down and more and more people getting vaccinated that we’ll be in a much better spot in June than we are now, but we can’t plan for June. We can’t assume things, we have to plan for the space we’re in now.”
Instead of 20 food vendors, there might be six to eight, she said. Instead of a full band, there might be a single singer-songwriter or a duo playing an acoustic set.
“Unfortunately, no kids activities for the foreseeable future just because of the touching and the interaction involved, but hopefully that’s something we can add toward the end of the year,” she said. “We’re really starting small and the hope and anticipation is we’ll be able to scale up as the summer goes on and things are looking more positive.”
This summer will also be the last time Caras Park looks the way it does, with the steep grass-covered hill near the music stage. The City of Missoula is planning on removing that hill late this fall for a river-pollution mitigation measure.
Tracy Campbell, the City of Missoula’s stormwater compliance manager, said it’s part of the Caras Stormwater Improvement Project Phase II.
“The first phase went in in 2017, and that was a hydrodynamic separator,” she said. “That’s a big underground vault that separates oils, grease, sediment and debris so it’s not discharged into the river. Phase II of the project is to take water and put it in a large infiltration gallery.”
To install that piece, the city will remove the hill.
“That also coincides with the Parks Department’s plans for the park there,” Campbell explained. “We’re trying to coordinate the North Riverside Trails improvements with the infiltration gallery project. We hope to go to bid in late summer and start construction in late fall or early winter.”
Sackett said that while the hill is nice for kids to roll down, having the space more level will be much more beneficial for staging events.