Downtown Missoula Partnership plans smaller-scale spring, summer events

People without tickets can still come get growlers and take them home for their own “backyard brewfest” or go to one of the local parks, perhaps with some food from the El Caz or Just Barbecue food trucks, she said.

The Garden City Brewfest is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, and Sackett said they’re waiting to see how things shake out before making any decisions on that event.

“We are for sure pushing it off with the hope we will be able to maybe hold it later this year as things settle a bit more,” she said. “It's just a challenge to figure out logistics for how to host our usual Brewfest with thousands of folks shoulder to shoulder, but we are going to try to figure something out.”

The popular Out to Lunch concerts and the Downtown Tonight events, which are held weekly in Caras Park with food trucks and live music, will probably also happen on a smaller scale and perhaps with different names.