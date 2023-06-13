ARLEE – Cars on U.S Highway 93 normally zip through Arlee at about 70 mph, but on Tuesday morning, some slowed down and offered supportive honks as about 100 community members, all dressed in red, marched along the busy road, demanding justice for Indigenous people.

Women in ribbon skirts pushed strollers with young children, grandparents held hands with their grandchildren, teens walked and talked together, and symbolic red dresses hung from tree branches and bridges, billowing in the wind.

Tuesday marked the first of four walks centered on Mika Westwolf, a 22-year-old woman who was hit and killed while walking along Highway 93. Westwolf was walking home near Arlee on March 31 when a Cadillac Escalade traveling north on the highway struck and killed her, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Westwolf, who was Blackfeet, Navajo, Cree and Klamath, was declared dead at the scene.

The disproportionately high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous people is a nationwide crisis, and experts say Montana is an epicenter. While Native Americans account for 6.7% of Montana’s population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state’s active missing persons cases. A 2016 National Institute of Justice report found that more than four in five Native men and women have experienced violence in their lifetime.

Westwolf’s family partnered with others to bring attention to similar cases. Sonia SpottedBlanket Duran, 39, was hit and killed while walking along Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road outside Missoula on April 13. Aiden Finley, 20, was hit and killed while walking along the highway in Pablo in 2018, and Maureena Twoteeth, 31, was hit and killed while walking along the highway in St. Ignatius in 2022.

Highways are often the only continuous roads through reservations in Montana. And in rural places, where public transit is nonexistent and hitchhiking can be seen as dangerous, it’s not uncommon for people to walk along the shoulder of busy highways. But Highway 93, which stretches from Idaho through western Montana and Missoula to the Canadian border, is particularly dangerous. From 2021 to 2023, crashes along the highway have claimed the lives of 239 people from where the highway intersects with I-90 in Missoula to mile marker 30.

For 17-year-old Alizyia Huff, and for many participants, the walk was personal. When she was a freshman in high school, Alizyia and three of her friends were hit by a driver when crossing the street on the Flathead Reservation.

“We looked both ways, and then everything was a blur,” she said.

Alizyia suffered full-body whiplash after the accident and went to physical therapy for months to heal.

“We’re lucky she’s still here,” said her mother, Elena Huff.

Alizyia shook her head: “It’s like, if you’re not white, you don’t get justice.”

Deep in the community

Dozens of people who attended the walk knew someone who had gone missing or been killed, and many said these cases never saw justice. Eric Peak said his brother, Lenny, was killed six years ago, and there still haven’t been charges in his case.

“A lot of young lives are lost,” he said. “There are murders and nothing is being done to solve them. It’s sad. Something has to be done.”

Joslyn and Kristen Twoteeth walked together holding a sign that on one side read “Mika” and on the other, “Mena.”

“Mena was my sister,” said Kristen. “She was in a hit-and-run in Mission, and there were no arrests."

“It’s white privilege,” Joslyn, Kristen’s cousin, chimed in. “My brother went to prison for 35 years for a hit-and-run, but white drivers get to walk free.”

Joslyn sighed as cars flew past.

“I just really hope this helps,” she said.

Call to action

Prior to the walk, Carissa Heavy Runner, Westwolf’s mother, and George Heavy Runner, Westwolf’s grandfather, addressed the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council over Zoom.

Carissa invited council members to join the walk on Tuesday and subsequent walks happening Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. George urged the council to take action.

“It’s time to take this movement to another level,” he said. “We need the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to have a field hearing here. We need more coordination among state, federal and tribal law enforcement.”

Erica Shelby, Westwolf's family's legal advocate, told the council that she and the family have seen “a disturbing pattern of abuse from several agencies” involved in the investigation.

“There’s no coordination,” she later elaborated. “There’s no cooperation with the family. There aren’t basic investigation features, and in place of that, it’s victim-blaming and gaslighting.”

CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said he and the council would take the suggestions into consideration, and later that day, councilmembers were granted two free hours each day to attend the awareness walks later this week.

Hate crime

Montana Highway Patrol, the investigating agency in Westwolf’s case, has confirmed that a 28-year-old woman named Sunny White is being investigated as a suspect. White’s children are named Aryan and Nation, which the Montana Human Rights Network said “clearly indicate (White’s) support for white nationalist ideals.” The investigation into Westwolf's case is ongoing.

Lake County Attorney James Lapotka on Tuesday said he received a preliminary report from Montana Highway Patrol but still needs more information before decisions can be made regarding criminal charges.

“So far, there is no indication that this was an intentional act or hate crime," he wrote in an email to Lee Montana newspapers. For a crime to be classified as a hate crime, Lapotka said the state needs to prove that the act was committed because of race, religion, creed or national origin of the victim.

"There is no indication this was a deliberate act, and therefore, no indication it was done deliberately and because of the race of the victim," he wrote.

Erica Shelby, Westwolf’s family’s legal advocate, said she was shocked by Lapotka’s statement.

“I’m flabbergasted,” she said. “What I don't understand is all we've heard from Lapotka is how he won't and can't make any determinations until he gets the whole report. So why is he already determining that it was unintentional without the final report?"

“The kids’ names are Aryan and Nation White,” said Peak, a community member who attended the walk. “I mean, come on people, we all know what that means.”

About three miles from the Arlee Community Center where they started, participants circled around a white cross decorated with a dozen bouquets and two stuffed animal bunnies just off the highway where Westwolf was killed.

Rose Gurule, Westwolf’s aunt, stared at the cross as cars blew by.

“We called this protest, ‘Justice to be Seen,’” she said. “But justice isn’t even being sought. It’s not pursued. We need support, even just empathy and understanding. We are constantly dehumanized, and that needs to change.”

More #MikaMatters awareness walks:

Wednesday, June 14: Leave from the scenic turnout at the top of Ravalli Hill at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.

Thursday, June 15: Leave from the Salish Kootenai College gym parking lot at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.

Friday, June 16: Leave from the Safeway in Polson at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.

For more information, visit MikaMatters.com.