DPHHS: Missoula COVID-19 case false positive

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Tuesday that the most recent COVID-19 case reported in the county was a false positive.

Ken Parks, who is serving as the COVID-19 incident commander while Cindy Farr is on mandatory respite, said the case announced in late May was originally believed to be contracted through community spread because the person had no known contact with a positive case or any recent travel history outside the county.

But with Missoula having been weeks without a positive case, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services called for the person to be tested again, and the second test came back negative, Parks said.

"DPHHS notified Missoula County about this information this morning, and we continue sharing information in real time as it becomes available," Parks said Tuesday.

Case numbers in Missoula have been adjusted on the county's website, and the change will be updated on the state's online case counter at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the scheduled daily update. Missoula now stands at 41 total confirmed cases, resulting in 40 recoveries and one death, and no known active cases in at least four weeks.