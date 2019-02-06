Even though it’s only 18 years old, the popular Dragon Hollow wooden playground in downtown Missoula is getting a face-lift this summer.
The old favorites will be refurbished or replaced, and the plan also calls for new features that can accommodate children with a variety of abilities, noted Theresa Cox, executive director of the Carousel for Missoula Foundation Inc.
“We started thinking about refurbishing, since it’s almost 20 years old and that’s its life expectancy,” Cox said on Tuesday.
The project grew in scope when Cox and others learned that to access the city’s impact fees, they had to increase capacity at the playground. They also realized that although the initial playground was supposed to be wheelchair-accessible, the wood chips got into the way.
Those chips will be replaced with an easy-to-navigate rubberized pathway that leads to a merry-go-round that can accommodate two wheelchairs; and to a triple rail slide, where two children or an adult and child can glide down together, with a sloped access rather than stairs. They’ll include a “cozy cocoon” where children can escape for a little quiet time, and a “spinning net merry-go-round” with room for up to 35 children of varying abilities at the same time.
“You can’t say to one child that ‘You’re welcome here’ and tell another ‘Sorry, there’s nothing for you here,’” Cox said. “That hurts, especially if they’re already disenfranchised. We’ve been saying for almost 20 years, and now we can tell them, we want them to feel comfortable here, and welcome.”
The expansion will be 50 feet to the west of the current park boundary.
The work includes replacing many of the wooden decks, handrails and maze cubes with low-maintenance recycled structural plastic; and replacing the chin-up pipes, chain climbing wall, the fire pole, the ring bridge and tic-tac-toe boards, among other items. They’ll add stain and paint where needed, tighten screws and nails, and repair roofs, towers, and seating areas, as well as the suspension bridge.
Cox expects the 600-square-foot expansion and refurbishments will cost about $290,000. They’ve raised $190,000 so far through donations and grants from businesses and individuals, including $25,000 in impact fees collected from taxpayers that are used for public facilities.
“We’re pretty happy about the fundraising,” Cox said.
People also can sponsor the various components. For example, the cozy cocoon sponsorship is $3,500 and the wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round sponsorship is $7,000.
Every bit as important as the money for the equipment, however, are the volunteers. When Dragon Hollow was constructed in 2001, it took 4,000 volunteers nine days to install the play area. Cox hopes to have 2,300 people during “the build” this year, from May 15 through May 19, with three shifts working each day.
“For the original build, I worked all 27 shifts, so I counted as 27 volunteers,” Cox said. “Of course, we’ll have people working like crazy leading up to it as well.”
Cox said people can contact her at 549-8382 for more information on the committees, or to work with volunteers. Donations also are being accepted at savethedragonmt.com, and she reminds people that children with disabilities can ride the adjacent carousel for free.
In a note on the fundraising brochure, Jenny Montgomery, who spearheaded the Silver Summit All Abilities Playground, endorsed the Dragon Hollow expansion effort. She noted that the Dragon Hollow team has consulted with her and other community members to choose equipment that services a wide range of abilities and sensory profiles.
“I was impressed by their choice of adaptive play pieces, some of which are brand new on the market and do not replicate items we already have in Missoula playgrounds,” Montgomery wrote. “… The benefits will extend not only to kids with disabilities and their families, but to parents and grandparents with disabilities and to typical kids who gain a great deal from meeting new friends with different abilities from whom they can learn about ingenuity, resilience, and courage.”