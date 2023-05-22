Gov. Greg Gianforte last week vetoed a bill that would’ve reimbursed Lake County for providing law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation.

The veto kicks the question of reimbursement to the courts, as a lawsuit regarding the dispute is pending in District Court.

Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, who sponsored the bill, said the governor’s decision “is probably not a wise one.”

"I guess the drama will play out in court," he said.

House Bill 479 would have appropriated $2.5 million to the Department of Justice each year in the biennium to provide money to Lake County to offset costs for law enforcement activities on the reservation. And an amendment would create a task force to publish reports and provide recommendations based on their findings.

The bill came in response to Public Law 280, which grants certain states criminal jurisdiction over some reservations. Since 1963, per an agreement between the state and tribes, Lake County law enforcement has collaborated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under the law.

But Lake County has alleged for years that it has not been reimbursed for doing this job, and commissioners say Public Law 280 places a burden on taxpayers.

In his veto letter, Gianforte wrote about the history of Public Law 280, saying that since it was adopted, “it was clearly understood that the cost of exercising state criminal jurisdiction within a Public Law 280 reservation would be borne by the counties in the same manner as all counties bear responsibility for exercising state criminal jurisdiction.”

“When Lake County consented to the implementation of Public Law 280 in 1965, it agreed to bear the corresponding costs,” the letter continues.

Gianforte in his letter called Public Law 280 “a success,” and said “Lake County wants all the benefits of exercising jurisdiction under Public Law 280 while shifting all financial responsibility to the state.”

Gianforte criticized the Legislature saying it “failed to address the underlying issue of financial responsibility for the implementation of Public Law 280.”

He said the bill grants $5 million to Lake County “without any conditions or requirements — not even a requirement to apply the funds to Public Law 280 costs.”

Lake County Commissioners could not immediately be reached for comment. And the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have not taken a formal stance on the matter.

What happens now?

Lake County Commissioners in January voted to withdraw from Public Law 280. Their decision is set to take effect this month.

If the county did withdraw from the agreement and the state assumed jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation, the state would likely need to provide a police force, detention center and court facilities, among other things. Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, estimated these startup costs would cost the state more than $100 million.

Lake County in July sued the state, alleging the state should reimburse the county and pay for past services rendered.

Attorneys for the State of Montana in December submitted a motion to dismiss, alleging the county’s claim fails, in part, because “Montana law authorizes the requirement that Lake County be responsible for the costs it now seeks to avoid.” And earlier this month, the court issued an order in response.

What’s in the lawsuit order?

The Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court on May 4 issued an order, granting the state’s motion to dismiss two counts brought by Lake County and denying the state’s motion to dismiss one count brought by the county.

Lake County Commissioner Gale Decker said he thought the court’s order was “favorable to our position that we deserve reimbursement for some of the Public Law 280 costs.”

Specifically, Lake County has criticized Public Law 280 for being an “unfunded mandate.” The state countered that there was no mandate in the first place, as the county consented to the agreement. Citing parts of the Montana Code Annotated and a record reflecting the 1965 agreement, the court granted the state’s motion to dismiss the “unfunded mandate” count.

The court also granted the state’s motion to dismiss Lake County’s claim concerning “unjust enrichment,” which refers to when one person or entity is enriched at the expense of another in a way that the law sees as unjust. In this case, the state argued that it would be inequitable for the county to bring this claim after consenting to enforce Public Law 280, and the court agreed.

Lastly, the court denied the state’s motion to dismiss Lake County’s count of “declaratory judgment,” and this count will proceed to trial.

Here, attorneys for the state argued that the initiation of withdrawal by Lake County commissioners “moots” the county’s claim that asks whether the state is responsible for reimbursement and therefore “should be dismissed.”

The court found that because the resolution to withdraw from the agreement does not take effect until May 26 and gives the governor six months to issue a proclamation, “clearly Lake County’s claims are not moot.”

Read said the court's order shows "the county has been allowed to go forward with its lawsuit."

“(Gianforte’s veto) places the state in a position where they may find themselves liable for the entire amount," he said. "I guess he drew a line in the sand on this issue, and now it’s at the mercy of the court and at the mercy of the county commissioners.”

Lance Jasper, an attorney representing the county, said with the veto, "all the politics are gone now."

"Now we get a decision from an unbiased party," he said. "This should not be a political game played by the governor."

The state is expected to file a “timely” response, and the suit is set for an in-chambers rule on July 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Flathead County Courthouse.