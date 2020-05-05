'Drastically different' Western Montana Fair set

The Western Montana Fair has been a staple summer event in Missoula since it began in 1879. The fair has gone on even in times of crisis such as the Great Depression and World War II, as it will this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, although it will look much different, organizers said Tuesday.
"We're definitely going to have a fair but it will look drastically different than what folks have seen," Missoula County Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock told the Missoulian. "It's just a matter of how do we get that right size and not put ourselves in financial jeopardy and obviously our top priority is that we don't put anyone in the community in jeopardy in terms of safety."
In a Tuesday meeting with Missoula County Commissioners, Brock said that some parts of the fair, such as the carnival and rodeo, may be canceled, although organizers have not yet made any decisions and might wait to do so until mid-June. Others, such as the 4-H livestock auction, will happen "no matter what," whether in person or by video, Brock said.
The fair has about 80,000 visits annually, which doesn't account for repeat visitors, but Brock said the fair has "the potential to be a super spreader event" in terms of coronavirus infection.
The fair is scheduled Aug. 5 through Aug. 9 and Brock said the biggest challenge is planning without knowing where Montana will be in early August in regard to COVID-19.
"I would suggest you plan it as small and controllable as it can possibly be because we just don't know what the data are going to look like in early August or what the restrictions are going to look like," Missoula City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said in the meeting.
Some components of the fair, such as exhibiting and nonprofit food concessions, will likely be held in some format or with additional security measures in place. That could mean that there are some food concessions, staggered vendors throughout the summer with pick-up options, or no food concessions. However, Brock said it's important to find a way to have vendors because nonprofits running food concessions gross an annual collective average of $400,000 that they give back to the community.
Exhibits will probably continue in their normal capacity, although they might not be open to the public and instead showcased virtually, Brock told the Missoulian.
"We shouldn't think of it as an entirety, but in pieces," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. "There are some pieces that they're just so big, they can't realistically be considered, but then there are other pieces like 4-H or some of the exhibits where there may be ways with creativity, we can make it work."
Organizers will have to make decisions soon on aspects of the fair that require financial commitments in advance such as the carnival, which could lose revenue for the county if it has to be canceled or people don't show up.
Missoula County typically breaks even on the fair, spending about $500,000 that they make back. However, low attendance coupled with limited capacity due to social distancing could mean the fair comes in at less than half its normal revenue this year. The county's budgets are already tight as staff try to find ways to cover an estimated $6 million in unanticipated expenses related to the COVID-19 response.
The carnival is the fair's largest revenue generator at about $124,000 annually but even with ticketless carnival rides, Brock noted that it would be difficult to ensure patrons keep up with measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Plus, carnival operators along with many of the fair's contractors, vendors and contestants, come from outside the state.
Brock said the rodeo is likely to be canceled because it already loses money each year, but the county continues to host it because it brings in people who make up that money on food and beer sales.
"We can't do something that already loses such a huge amount of money at half of its normal capacity because the loss is so big," Slotnick said.
Leahy said the health department is still working toward a decision on summer events such as the fair. The fair currently falls under Phase Three of Gov. Steve Bullock's plan to reopen the state. The third phase allows for events and gatherings without any restriction on crowd sizes.
Leahy said she is talking with Missoula's reopening task force this week about the possibility of holding summer events of more than 25 people. She said it's difficult to know what the decision will be, although she is hesitant to go on with events.
"I really need to have community input and buy-in," Leahy said, adding that she would like to hear ideas for scaling down events or changing how they operate.
In the meantime, Brock said the fair is making contingency plans and gathering feedback from volunteers, vendors, 4-H and rodeo folks. She said members of the public can also email feedback to fairgrounds@missoulacounty.us.
Brock said they're also working with a group of historians and community leaders documenting Missoula's response to COVID-19 to document the historic year of the fair.
