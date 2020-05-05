'Drastically different' Western Montana Fair set

The fair is scheduled Aug. 5 through Aug. 9 and Brock said the biggest challenge is planning without knowing where Montana will be in early August in regard to COVID-19.

"I would suggest you plan it as small and controllable as it can possibly be because we just don't know what the data are going to look like in early August or what the restrictions are going to look like," Missoula City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said in the meeting.

Some components of the fair, such as exhibiting and nonprofit food concessions, will likely be held in some format or with additional security measures in place. That could mean that there are some food concessions, staggered vendors throughout the summer with pick-up options, or no food concessions. However, Brock said it's important to find a way to have vendors because nonprofits running food concessions gross an annual collective average of $400,000 that they give back to the community.

Exhibits will probably continue in their normal capacity, although they might not be open to the public and instead showcased virtually, Brock told the Missoulian.