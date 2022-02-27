Dreams become a reality for horse reining world champion from Lincoln

LINCOLN — Riding a trained reining horse and competing in shows had been a dream of Chris Holm for nearly her entire life.

She’s spent most of her time working with horses and cattle, but putting the pieces together to make her dream of reining a reality took some time. In 2007, she and her husband Roger installed a slide track on their property for training, and 11 years later she finally found a proper trainer for her full Lippitt Morgan horse, Cool Hand Luke.

Her persistence, dedication and passion paid off when she and Luke won the Morgan World Championship in reining in 2021 at a show in Oklahoma City — the final show of their first season competing.

“I think what I learned from the show ring is that anything can happen to anyone, anytime,” Holm said. “I think I got pretty lucky.”

Reining is a judged competition to showcase the athletic ability of ranch-type horses in a show arena through a series of official reining patterns. There are 13 approved patterns that horses can perform, including small slow circles, large fast circles, flying lead changes, roll-backs and sliding stops.

The Western discipline originated from working with cattle. The style also showcases a strong relationship between the horse and its rider while maneuvering patterns.

“You have to come together, it’s teamwork, that’s why it’s so challenging because your horse might be having a bad day, you might be having a bad day — everything enters in,” Holm said.

Due to the precise demands of the competition, reining has often been described as figure skating on horseback.

Holm first sent Luke to training in 2018 with Meaghan Shea and Jarrod Grieve, who operate JM Performance Horses in Eureka.

“I lucked out because here I am, reining is dominated by quarter horses, and I called him and I said, ‘I have a 9-year-old stallion that I want to put in training,” Holm said with a laugh. “I must have caught him on a really good day.”

Training stallions, especially as they get older, can be a bit of an undertaking as they are often more set in their ways and don’t take to the training as easily, Holm said.

After Grieve first rode him, Luke looked out of breath and was clearly not happy.

“And I thought, 'oh my god, I’m just going to flush my money down the toilet,'” Holm said.

But Shea was certain Luke would eventually come around.

“Luke is not the easiest horse, but I’m pretty impressed,” Holm said.

Getting to that point as a pair took a lot of time.

“Let me tell you, he gets grumpy at the shows and at Oklahoma City I told him if you give me the world you can have the rest of the year off,” Holm said, unaware that the award ceremony was scheduled for the following day.

“Oh he was so mad, I guess he took me at my word,” Holm recalled about heading into the show ring for awards.

Outside of Luke’s temperament, there were some emotional hurdles standing in their way as well. Luke’s father, Sandrock Joel, was something of a soulmate to Holm.

“He was my heart horse, people that have had a lot of horses, there’s always one standout and we had quite a connection,” Holm said. “So Luke never got a fair shake because he had big hooves to fill.”

'I just want to keep getting better'

After a strong start to her reining career, Holm is still hungry for more. This year, she’s hoping to fine-tune their speed and response time for stops.

She’s also got another horse in training with JM Performance Horses and another on the way named Rudy Ruettiger, who is Luke’s son and shares traits that are very similar to Joel.

Ultimately, Holm plans on competing as long as she has “a horse to ride.”

“I just want to keep getting better, I got a long way to go. I’m still a beginner,” Holm said.

She’s preparing for four shows in Montana this season and intends on showing at Nationals again. She will also bring some of her horses to represent Lippitt Morgans for a demonstration in Kansas.

Lippitts are an extremely rare bloodline among Morgan horses and have the highest percentage of the original Morgan bloodlines available today. In 2013, the Livestock Conservancy listed traditional Morgan horses on its conservation priority list of rare or endangered breeds. The Equus Survival Trust, an organization that works to save endangered equine breeds, considers Lippitt Morgans as “critical.”

Joel was a full Lippitt Morgan, and was the first horse Holm ever owned from the unique bloodline.

“Once I first started riding him, it was like I got to have more,” Holm said.

Admiring their disposition, character and trainability, Holm breeds Lippitt Morgans with her husband through Divine Morgans on the Gehring Ranch in Lincoln. They also breed Bernese Mountain Dogs through Teddy Bear Berners.

“I really am very true to my breed and I really wanted to promote the Morgans to show that they can do it, they can do all kinds of stuff,” Holm said. “It’s really about getting my Morgans out there.”

Holm is getting back in the saddle with Luke after a well-deserved offseason. She can tell that Luke is ready to get back to work and compete in the ring again.

“Dreams come true,” Holm said. “I can tell you because I always dreamed of having a reining horse, I always dreamed of maybe having another chance at working with Joel from an early age.”

