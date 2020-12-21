Dress like Santa and get a $20 lift ticket

Come Dressed as Santa or Mrs. Claus to Ski Lookout Pass and you will receive a lift ticket for just $20 on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Stop by the lift ticket window dressed in your full-on Santa suit (hat, beard (no beard for Mrs. Santa), red coat, red pants, black belt, white fur trim) to get your $20 ticket. One hundred percent of the money collected from this program will be donated to providing Christmas presents to kids in need in the towns of Mullan, Wallace, Osburn and Kellogg, Idaho, area.

All Santas must also join in the Santa Downhill, a casual ski/ride in mass that starts from the top of Chair 1. Meet the crew beside Ski Patrol at 11:30-11:45 a.m. (PST) Everyone will ski/ride down from the top of the mountain to the area just above the lodges back deck. Santas will also be filmed riding on the newest lift.

Your discounted lift ticket is good as long as you remain dressed in your Santa suit and participate in the Santa Downhill and photo/video session from 11 a.m. to noon.

More details on the event are available at https://skilookout.com/events/12-22-2020-dress-like-santa-get-a-20-lift-ticket.

