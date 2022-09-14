Drew Landry: Rebuilding a life through music

The car accident was the dividing mark: Before and after. And though it’s a dreary thing to admit all these years later, the devastating collision is what necessitated Drew Landry to rebuild his life in Browning. All transformative journeys are marked with stinging periods of emptiness, struggle, and isolation, and the Louisiana-born and bred musician’s was no exception.

Enamored of folk tales; trip to Angola Prison

Born in Baton Rouge, Landry grew up flavored with Cajun zest, attending high school in Scott. From an early age he was awestruck by a mishmash of music, from hip hop to twang-soaked country; yet, ultimately, he found the storytelling aspects of folk music the most mesmerizing of all. It was a trip to the Louisiana State Penitentiary (known as “Angola” after the old slave plantation that formerly occupied the land) as a college student, and the friendships formed with a few members of the prison band, which really influenced his thinking. From Woody Guthrie to the violent convict-turned-legend Lead Belly to the singing brakeman Jimmie Rodgers, the tales of these giants, then, pushed him to make the commitment to receive, study and practice folk music.

“At Angola,” said Landry, “we learned the stories of the trustees, and I got to know the people, the inmates, who had been there. I heard all of these songs on the prison radio, and got to know the music history all the way back to Lead Belly and Hogman Maxey (both served as inmates at Angola).

“I said, jokingly, one day when you get out, we will play. I was playing honkytonks in Scott and wrote a letter to the warden to see if they could play. That’s when the prison band was allowed to tour around. I’d donate strings and a guitar to the prison. Well, two of the guys in the band have since been released, and I’ve been working with them on penitentiary songs, ones that I wrote, or we co-wrote, and some traditional songs.”

Landry said that he put himself through college with the aid of the G.I. Bill. Trained as a medic in the National Guard, he said, he was a responder or a volunteer on several disaster relief scenes, including Hurricane Rita — and, around that same period, the comedy-drama film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?" ignited a fresh spark of enthusiasm in roots music.

“That was when people started to play old-time music again, and when I started to connect with some songwriters who were from the rural areas and in Lafayette, and who had written songs in the '70s. Bobby Charles (1938-2010), who was close to Rick Danko (founding member of The Band), the kind of guys who were the solution to the problem, the guys who had the answers. People who wrote anthems that made people care about certain things.”

From there, Landry recorded songs, released records and formed some great connections in the business, eventually opening or sharing the stage with recognizable talents such as David Allen Coe, Dwight Yoakam, and blues guitarist Johnny Winter, among others. A close subject interest to him, he has written and released several songs about the long-range recovery of the Gulf Coast from toxic oil spills.

One minute he was fully in control, with a skull jam-packed with ideas and projects, and the next he was wincing in pain and then learning how to walk again.

Life-altering collision

In 2015, he was traveling on a Louisiana highway to Grand Isle, prepared to finish the final edits of one undertaking, when he was blinded by intense head lights, thumped the brakes hard, and his truck — and his life — ended up sideways.

“I got into a wreck in the middle of the night with an 18-wheeler head-on and almost died,” said Landry. “I was at the mercy of the charity hospital system.”

Amongst the worst of the injuries, the steering column of the vehicle lacerated one of his hips so badly that it needed to be replaced.

While in recovery, he thought often about the first album that he had released and about the first time that he toured the country — and, in particular, recalled one extraordinary stop in western Montana, where when he looked from the window he saw a world like an Art Deco vase: dark blue, light blue, and glistening piles of white.

“It was about 2000 and I had no great organized plan,” said Landry. “I ended up in Seattle and I bought a train ticket with unlimited stops and I took it all the way to Louisiana. I got out in Essex and hitchhiked to Many Glacier and probably had no business going on the hike that I went out on. I said to myself then that I’d be back.”

Western Montana would serve as a way out of suffering. He bought a $1,000 truck from one of his buddies and slept in it along the route before settling in Babb the first summer following the accident. A few months later, he moved to Browning and made it through his first Montana winter with no heat in the trailer, just a second-hand propane heater that only kicked out warmth at short increments. In some ways, Drew was a homesteader, with all the beauty and promise and drama and uncertainty that implied.

“Once I could walk, I moved to Babb and winged it,” said Landry. “Slowly, I got to know people on the Blackfeet Nation and took Blackfeet language classes. I ended up with a position for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an extension agent and been here working, rebuilding myself. I’ve got a 3-year-old daughter. I’m helping with the missing and murdered Indigenous database and reporting portal. It is home for me.”

A few years before the accident, he appeared on the main stage at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival.

“I met (festival founder) Sarah Calhoun at the South by Southwest on the street and she asked me to play at her festival. It was great to be in a place where you could breathe and that had mountains.”

Cajun in Browning

Since the accident, Landry has played at little honkytonks and corner bars, approximately one or two gigs per week, spots such as Charlie’s Place in Babb and Kip’s Beer Garden in Browning, sometimes as part of the hoot house band at Many Glacier Hotel.

“Most of the gigs I have done here have been around Glacier, from Polebridge to East Glacier. Some of the earliest ones, I was struggling to walk and regain my strength.”

He has even managed to construct a ballad about Evel Knievel, inspired by the story he had read about two competing factions of daredevils in a peculiar chase to re-create the legendary stuntman’s ill-fated Snake River Canyon Jump on a steam-driven rocket in 1974.

“Evel was everybody’s hero,” said Landry. “And whether you thought that he was the biggest asshole or the coolest dude, he inspired kids to believe that they could do anything.”

Right now, Landry has about three separate projects in post-production, in various stages of array, from a piano-driven rhythm and blues construct to a set of folk-rich ballads based on lived experience. He is flirting with the notion of starting a record label in Browning, a place he has come to understand and embrace as neither defiled nor immaculate.

“I’ve met some of the best people in the world up here,” said Landry. “I’ve received unconditional love. It is one of the most beautiful and tragic places ... Kids don’t have the same fears that their parents did and culture and language are coming back. It is great to be here at a time when good things are happening.”

Geared up for music

With a full-time job, a young child at home, and a bunch of projects in the works capturing a mixture of stages and phases and points of expression, Landry, reflecting on the trail and arc of his life, said that he is geared up and all set for the next opportunity to play music.

“As a medic in the National Guard, I’d head to hurricanes,” said Landry “You are seeing all of people evacuated at the Cajundome, houses full of mud. I’ve learned that there will always be another storm. And you need to be ready for the next storm, whether it is hurricanes, or oil spills, or the wind in Browning. Whatever it is, you need to be ready.”