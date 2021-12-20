Driver rescued after SUV rolls into Clark Fork River

The driver of an SUV that rolled into Clark Fork River near the intersection of Easy Street and Broadway was rescued Monday morning and taken to the hospital.

The Missoula Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle in the river at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release. One person was pulled out of the vehicle and sent to St. Patrick's hospital. The patient's condition is unknown.

The SUV was on its top in three to four feet of icy water, the release said. One firefighter sustained a minor eye injury and was transported for treatment. Two engines, a ladder truck, a rescue raft and a command vehicle responded.

"As winter has descended upon us, we encourage safe and prudent driving measures. Allowing that extra 5-10 minutes will pay dividends," the fire department release said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

