Driver rescued from submerged vehicle dies; separate fatal crash on I90

A driver who was rescued from a submerged vehicle in the Clark Fork River on Monday has died, according to Missoula police Lt. Eddie McLean.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, McLean said.

According to Dave Wolter, a battalion chief for the Missoula Fire Department, there was a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. on Monday reporting that a vehicle had rolled into the river near the intersection of North Easy Street and East Broadway. The fire department responded with a rescue raft, two engines, a ladder truck and a command vehicle.

“On scene crews found a large black SUV on its top in 3 to 4 feet of icy water,” Wolter said in a press release. “Crews quickly accessed the vehicle while wearing cold water suits and located a single occupant. (The) occupant was extricated and transported to St. Pats hospital within 11 minutes of arrival.”

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with a minor eye injury.

Wolter also wants to remind people to drive slowly and carefully in winter weather.

McLean said no information regarding the cause of the crash is available at this time.

Also, on Tuesday, the Montana Highway Patrol reported a separate fatal crash on Interstate 90 between Missoula and Lookout Pass. The crash was reported at about 3:52 a.m. and took place at mile marker 52. No other details were available.

