Drop-in study hubs popping up in Missoula to support students during remote learning

“They sent us everything that they have used to set it up as far as how to get the word out, all of the forms that we need to fill out, what the cleaning regulations are and how to do it safely,” Anderson said, adding they hope to be able to serve 10 kids a day between their two buildings.

The Burns Street location, operating from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, can serve up to 15 third-grade through high school students at once currently. For now, it has 10 laptops available that it's borrowing from Lowell Elementary.

United Way is helping to fund the hubs, so far donating $3,500 to each of the first two locations from its COVID-19 emergency fund for new laptops and sanitation supplies. The Parenting Place is still working on setting its hours of operation, but Anderson said they’re hoping to be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A third location, at the Mount Jumbo School building in East Missoula, is in the works between MCPS, who would lease the building, and the YMCA. The hub is meant to target Rattlesnake Elementary students who live in East Missoula.

“There are very few services or kids' activities of any kind in East Missoula, so it really seems like a high-need area,” Decker said.