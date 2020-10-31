Drop-in study hubs popping up in Missoula to support students during remote learning

At a table inside Burns St. Bistro’s dining room this past Thursday afternoon, two headphone-clad kids sat typing on laptops. At the front door, two more children were getting temperature checks and sanitizing their hands.
“Are you hungry? Do you want a snack?” asked Roe Erin, who was registering the masked students’ names and emergency contact information. Soon after the boys were set up at another table by the windows playing a board game and munching on trail mix. Smells of the weekend’s coming menu wafted through the air as two cooks scurried around the kitchen in the background.
For a few hours each day when it’s closed to restaurant patrons, the popular brunch spot transformed this week into “Kids Study Club.” Run by the Northside Missoula Community Development Center, it’s the first of three new Missoula learning hubs popping up to support kids in low-income neighborhoods on remote learning days through the pandemic.
The sites will offer food, a quiet space to do homework with internet access and laptops, adult help and a safe way to get some social connection — all free of charge in a flexible, drop-in format. They require symptom and temperature checks as well as registration and sign-in for contact tracing if necessary. Social distancing and sanitation practices are in place, with each student at their own work space unless they’re siblings.
Spearheaded by United Way of Missoula County, the hubs mimic similar efforts in bigger cities nationwide as communities try to make sure all kids’ needs are met in hybrid or fully remote education models.
“This kind of thing is happening actually all over the country, recognizing that the kids who aren’t in school full time still need all the same services,” said Grace Decker, the nonprofit’s Zero to Five coordinator who is helping organize the hubs. In the next couple of weeks, a second hub will open in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood, run by The Parenting Place, and a third location in East Missoula facilitated by the YMCA is in the works.
United Way has been working with local child care providers since the start of the pandemic to make sure the community’s needs are met, and Decker said while they’ve been able to make great headway in finding child care solutions for the 0 to 5 age range, school-aged kids are still lacking some of the resources and support they would normally get in school on remote days.
“We were talking with schools and principals about their needs as the school year got going, and that’s when some school principals … really uplifted to me and the partners that I was working with this need that they were seeing that wasn’t really child care, but was that kids needed something on their remote learning days that would just fill in some of those gaps,” said Decker, who is also a member of the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees.
The hope is that the hubs can become a safe place where kids can get a meal, do their school work and where a caring adult is there to check on them, Decker said.
“We offer an after-school snack, we set them up at a station … they have a laptop, they have headphones, they’re all hooked up to the internet, and then they’re all synced up to the school (curriculum),” said Erin, who coordinates the Burns Street location and was trained by a Lowell Elementary teacher on how to use the MCPS online systems. “They can do their homework or if they just want to hang out, we have tons of craft supplies, tons of games.”
The hubs have been strategically implemented in lower-income neighborhoods where fewer students have access to internet, food and support in order to make sure the most in-need families have access.
“I think the veil has been lifted in terms of how inequitable our society is,” Erin said.
“Not everybody has access to the internet,” said Ivy Anderson, program director and family education specialist at The Parenting Place. “And when parents are working, even if maybe they do have internet access, they don't necessarily have an adult there to help them learn their homework or get it done.”
The Parenting Place stepped up to open a hub in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood after meeting with Decker and is using the same model as the Northside Missoula Community Development Center.
“They sent us everything that they have used to set it up as far as how to get the word out, all of the forms that we need to fill out, what the cleaning regulations are and how to do it safely,” Anderson said, adding they hope to be able to serve 10 kids a day between their two buildings.
The Burns Street location, operating from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, can serve up to 15 third-grade through high school students at once currently. For now, it has 10 laptops available that it's borrowing from Lowell Elementary.
United Way is helping to fund the hubs, so far donating $3,500 to each of the first two locations from its COVID-19 emergency fund for new laptops and sanitation supplies. The Parenting Place is still working on setting its hours of operation, but Anderson said they’re hoping to be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A third location, at the Mount Jumbo School building in East Missoula, is in the works between MCPS, who would lease the building, and the YMCA. The hub is meant to target Rattlesnake Elementary students who live in East Missoula.
“There are very few services or kids' activities of any kind in East Missoula, so it really seems like a high-need area,” Decker said.
The organizers are still trying to get the word out. The hope is that The Parenting Place hub and the Northside Missoula Community Development Center hub can act as examples for other entities, such as churches, social service organizations, businesses, or corporate partners that might be interested in starting a location or sponsoring one. Decker said interested parties could learn from the pilot sites, and the idea can mushroom.
“My hope would be, and I think the United Way’s hope would be, that as people become aware of this model and kind of this vision for a way to work to support the schools and support kids and families, there might be other organizations around the community that have some capacity to support something like this," Decker said.
Anderson said as a community, it’s our job to take care of each other, especially children.
“If we have space available, even if only two kids come, those are two kids who aren’t falling behind in school or aren’t feeling lonely at home because mom and dad are at work all day,” she said. “I think it’s just so important to come together as a community to fulfill the need and support each other, especially right now.”
