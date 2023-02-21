The Granite County Sheriff released the name of a Missoula woman who died in a Drummond car crash in early February.

Sharon L. Redfield, 61, died on Feb. 3 in a single-vehicle crash on I-90, according to Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson.

Troopers were called to a crash near mile marker 145 at 1:30 p.m.

According to a trooper’s crash report, a passenger car was turning on a curve while going too fast for the interstate’s icy road conditions. It went off the road to the left, striking a concrete barrier. The driver overcorrected and re-entered freeway traffic.

The car then went off the right side of the road and hit a post and concrete block. It rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.

The passenger was ejected from the car, according to the report. She died from her injuries.