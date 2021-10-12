Dry down under: University of Montana fisheries students check out trout

Pro tip: When you’re trying to find fish while snorkeling in a shallow creek — look sideways, not forward.

“It’s a lot better than looking straight up and down,” said Trout Unlimited project manager Rob Roberts. “That way, you don’t get a crick in your neck.”

And you might see the rainbow, cutthroat, brown, brook and cut-bow trout, along with some lunker mountain whitefish, in the pools where Rattlesnake Dam used to be. The former reservoir has been reconstructed to create a floodplain and several fish-friendly bends with deep pools.

“I grew up in Missoula, and never had any sense of its potential,” said Vinnie Hughes, a senior wildlife biology student at the University of Montana and president of the American Fisheries Society student chapter. “All my friends who grew up a few hundred yards from the dam never got to get a look at it. There’s some awesome habitat they’ve got up there.”

Hughes and Roberts helped five other students get familiar with dry-suit snorkeling, a basic skill in fisheries management. The waterproof suits go on over regular clothes and keep the occupant dry, assuming the wrist and neck gaskets are sealed properly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}