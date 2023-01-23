Dry January brings sobering snowpack values

An early start to wintry weather last fall has faltered in the new year, causing regional snowpack levels to drop below normal around Missoula, the Bitterroot and the Flathead regions.

As of Monday, many mountain areas in western Montana had only about three-quarters of their historical average amount of snow for Jan. 23. Some snow is in the forecast, but no significant accumulation is expected. Snowfall has lessened drought severity in Montana, but the state remains almost entirely in some degree of drought.

The slowing growth rate of the season's snowpack follows an unusually early start. Snow began accumulating in late October, followed by a succession of storms in early November that prompted early ski resort openings and unseasonable autumn backcountry skiing. By mid-November, weather stations around the region showed snow depths anywhere from 150% of normal to more than 200%, or double, their normal depth. That fit with forecasts of an unusually cold and snowy winter for western Montana.

By Nov. 11, a weather station at 7,400 feet elevation on Stuart Mountain north of Missoula recorded 5.2 inches of snow-water-equivalent (SWE), the liquid water content of the snow on the ground. That was just shy of the all-time record of 5.6 inches SWE for Nov. 11, and well above the Nov. 11 average of 2.8 inches. By Nov. 25, the station reported 5.7 inches SWE, on par with the average value of 5.6 inches for Nov. 25. The snowpack tracked at about average through Dec. 15, before falling below average for most of the rest of December.

Beginning Jan. 1, the amount of water in the mountains flatlined for days, and has increased only slightly since then. On Monday, the Stuart Mountain station reported 15.6 inches SWE, well below the 18.4-inch average for Jan. 23, but more than the record low of 12 inches. Monday's value was 83% of the historical average for that day. The physical snow depth there was 55 inches; the historical average is 63 inches.

A weather station near Twin Lakes, at 6,600 feet elevation in the Bitterroot Mountains, recorded 18.7 inches SWE on Monday, or 79% of the historical average of 23.7 inches. The physical snow depth was 57 inches; the historical average is 72 inches.

At Copper Camp, north of Lincoln at an elevation of 6,950 feet, a station reported 14.3 inches SWE Monday, or 72% of the average 19.8 inches. The physical snow depth was 42 inches; the historical average is 65 inches.

Similar values were recorded at stations dotted around western Montana, from Yaak to Dillon, and along the eastern side of Idaho's northern panhandle. Yellowstone National Park, the eastern Beartooth Mountains and Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains had similar snow deficiencies.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicted that snowfall from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday would drop 4–6 inches of snow at high elevations in the Bitterroots and the central Idaho mountains east of Grangeville. Other southwestern Montana mountain ranges may collect 2–3 inches, and valleys could get a dusting of snow.

Farther out, the agency's projections from six days ahead through to three months ahead all predict that western Montana will have below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation — a return to the pattern seen during the early start to winter weather. The agency's late-December prediction of normal temps and unremarkable precipitation for January has generally held true. The agency's outlooks on Monday predicted a return to unusually cold, snowy weather starting Jan. 29 and continuing into the early spring.

Other areas of Montana and the American West have fared better through January. Snowpack is generally at or above average in central and south-central Montana, around Great Falls, Helena, Butte and Bozeman. Most stations in the Pacific Northwest reported average or above average values Monday, as did stations in Central and southern Idaho. Colorado's snowpack is mostly at or above average, with the highest values in the state's southwest. And after being clobbered by a series of storms this month, almost every station in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains and the mountains of Utah was showing values of 150% to 300% of average for Jan. 23. The mountains of Arizona, too, were holding anywhere from 150% to nearly 300% their normal snowpack.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Montana's ongoing drought has improved significantly from a year ago, and has improved slightly since before the snow began falling in October. As of Jan. 17, 92% of Montana was experiencing some degree of drought — the same amount of the state that was in drought a year ago. But significantly less of the state's area was experiencing extreme drought.

None of the state was in exceptional drought, the worst category the monitor recognizes, on Jan. 17. A year ago, 7.11% of the state was in exceptional drought. Only 10.8% of Montana was in extreme drought, the second-worst category, on Jan. 17. That's down from 40.93% of the state in exceptional drought a year ago, and down from 16.6% in mid-October. On Jan. 17, much more of the state was experiencing abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought compared to harsher drought a year ago.