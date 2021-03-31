UPDATED: D'Shane Barnett to be next Missoula County health officer

"My background experience is in Indian health, but the fact of the matter is the evidence shows that there are several sections of our community that experience health disparities," Barnett said. "And what we want to do as a county is maintain and improve everybody's health while at the same time decreasing those disparities that exist for people of color, for LGBTQ+, for other communities, for non-English first entities that are a part of our communities.

"They are our brothers and sisters, they're our neighbors and we are stronger together and if we make everybody in Missoula healthier, we all benefit."

Barnett earned his bachelor's degree in Missoula at the University of Montana in sociology with an option in inequality and social justice. He then earned his master's degree in health care administration and interprofessional leadership from the University of California, San Francisco. He is completing his doctorate in public health at UM.

Barnett was one of four finalists, all of whom were interviewed by community groups and organizations as well as the Missoula Board of Health last week.

"I am just thrilled actually to be able to work with (MCCHD) on a daily basis and I mean they're already doing great work and there's a lot of great work that's being done throughout the community and to be able to play a role in that, I'm thrilled. I'm anxious, I'm excited and I'm thrilled," Barnett said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

