Editor's note

This Sunday and Monday and next Sunday and Monday, the Missoulian examines Montana's efforts to pave the way for high school students to obtain post-secondary education and succeed in college. Dual enrollment allows high schoolers to earn college credit, but it's more readily available to urban students than those living in rural areas, including on reservations. A teacher shortage in Montana and the qualifications needed to teach those courses compound the problem.

The Missoulian produced this series with support from the Education Writers Association.