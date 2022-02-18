Dueling weather fronts aim for knockout cold on Sunday

A Pacific weather system bringing moisture will wrestle with an arctic front packing deep cold around Sunday morning, sending Montana back to real winter.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected through much of the weekend, with highs of 46 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday in Missoula before the fronts collide along the northern Continental Divide. By next Wednesday, the thermometer could struggle to get above -10 in the Flathead Valley.

“It should start off as light rain in the Missoula, Bitterroot and Flathead valleys on Saturday, until the Pacific front goes to freezing and shifts to wet snow Saturday evening,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Conlan said on Friday. “Lookout Pass could get moderate to heavy snow — an inch an hour at times Saturday evening.”

The Pacific moisture should drop 8 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains and passes above 5,000 feet elevation along the Continental Divide. The Missoula, Bitterroot and Flathead valleys may only get 1-3 inches, but the Seeley-Swan, West Glacier and Polebridge areas could get double that.

“Then the arctic front arrives through Marias Pass,” Conlan said. “It’s a pretty deep arctic air mass. It won’t hunt and peck through canyons. It will blow over the mountains.”

The arctic front is forecast to start pouring west through Marias Pass toward Kalispell between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, and creep down the Highway 93 corridor throughout the day. The cold air should reach Missoula around 9 p.m. Sunday and chill the Bitterroot Valley by midnight.

That abrupt drop in temperature could mean flash-freezing on road surfaces and sidewalks, especially in the Seeley-Swan and Butte-Blackfoot areas and Homestake and MacDonald passes. Strong east to northeast winds will also hamper driving visibility and could raise snowdrifts.

By Monday, the high temperatures across western Montana will stick to single digits, with overnight lows going well below zero. Gusty east and northeast winds will make wind-chill risks high for outdoor activity. The forecast calls for steady winds of 20 to 30 mph on Monday, with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph in Hellgate and Badrock canyons.

The deep cold is expected to hold through Wednesday. Conlan said later next week could see a few more small Pacific moisture bursts move through, providing new snow on Friday and the following weekend.

