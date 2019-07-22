Smokey Bear's 75th birthday party

A community-wide Smokey Bear 75th Birthday Party starts at noon, Saturday, July 27, at the National Museum of Forest Service History, 6305 Hwy 10 West, Missoula. The free event includes music by Bill Rossiter; Kate Davis, Raptors of the Rockies; Annie Garde, KUFM Pea Green Boat; the Missoula smokejumpers center and Forest Service fire lab; Missoula Rural Fire; Museum of Mountain flying and information on Miss Montana; a Cabelas archery range; photo ops with Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl and Ollie the Osprey; and a watermelon eating contest.