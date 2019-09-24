Attracted by flavors like strawberry lemonade and mango, 58.3% of Montana high school students report having used electronic vapor products, commonly called e-cigarettes or "vapes."
And a higher percentage of Native American students, 65.7%, reported vaping, according to the 2019 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
The survey wasn’t distributed to middle school kids, but Arlee Junior High eighth-grade student Ben Harlow estimates 25-40% of his peers use vaping products like Juul Pods.
“I know a lot of kids in junior high like to use it,” he said.
Cristen TwoTeeth, a tobacco prevention specialist with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said e-cigarettes are definitely marketed towards people under 18.
“Definitely, with the flavoring,” she said. “Vaping has made a huge impact on our youth. Especially here in Montana. We’ve seen the numbers jump from very little to, within the last two years, it’s hit our communities.”
Harlow agreed.
“They’re marketed toward the kids because of the flavors,” he said.
On Tuesday, Arlee Junior High kids listened to a personal horror story about the negative side of vaping from Luka Kinard, a 16-year-old from North Carolina who spent 39 days in treatment for nicotine addiction. Kinard has been interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, NBC News, Fox News and many other national outlets, and he recently testified in front of the U.S. Surgeon General about his experiences.
He told the kids how he started vaping nearly constantly, and how it turned him into an angry person who committed crimes to pay for his substance abuse problem.
“I sold everything in my room to pay for my addiction,” he said. “I used to be a straight ‘A’ student. I quickly was failing. I played two sports. I played basketball and soccer, but I quit both of those. I used to be in Boy Scouts and I quit that too."
You have free articles remaining.
His life quickly spiraled out of control, he acknowledged, and he found himself very sad. Kinard offered the talk as Montana health officials warn youth against vaping and investigate whether a few state deaths are linked to e-cigarettes.
"So all those healthy things I had growing up as a kid, all those things I was working on to get to college, all those things that made people say ‘this is a stand-out kid’, I quickly threw away," he said.
Kinard said he found himself lying to his mom and becoming increasingly irritable. Eventually, his constant vaping use caused him to have a grand mal seizure, he said.
“I would break my parent’s dishes, I would break their doors, all because I was angry because I didn’t have a vape,” he said.
When his mother finally got him to go to rehab, he said his phone and other privileges, like music and video games, were taken away. That message seemed to resonate with the kids in the crowd. Also, Kinard said he found happiness by finding healthy activities, like sports, rather than turning to alcohol and drugs.
The crowd of kids peppered Kinard with questions about sports after the presentation.
“He did a really good job of inspiring the kids,” Harlow said. “I think this is going to change a lot of kids’ perspective on things about Juuling and stuff. I know it’s really big around here. And so it’ll like, you know, change perspectives and help. I know it’s going to change a lot of kids. I think it’s going to help a lot.”
TwoTeeth, Sandra Gubel with the Sanders County tobacco prevention program and other prevention specialists organized Kinard’s trip to speak at schools all over western Montana this week.
“We wanted to bring somebody in who has had huge health impacts,” TwoTeeth explained. “We want to get the word out to our youth. It’s not healthy. I think teens and adults overall think vaping is a healthier alternative (to smoking), and it’s not. There’s a lot of unknown because it’s not (Food and Drug Administration) regulated.”
To see the full Montana Students and Tobacco Use report, visit online at https://opi.mt.gov/Portals/182/Page%20Files/YRBS/2019YRBS/Montana%20Students%20and%20Tobacco%20Use.pdf?ver=2019-08-08-134917-283.