Eager University of Montana students move into dorms amid COVID-19

Despite the differences, Krissy Clements echoed the sentiment of other students who said they are happy to be on campus.

"I'm just so excited even if it's weird," she said. "I'm excited to make friends and I think it's honestly nice being a freshman because I don't have as many expectations as everyone else so whatever's here is going to be a good time for me."

Krissy Clements said she wouldn't like switching to online classes but said it would be OK if she could stay in Missoula regardless. She said she hasn't yet received much communication from her instructors or UM with details about how classes or campus life will be different other than that she is required to wear a mask on campus and in the residence halls, but expects they will go over those things in upcoming meetings and orientations.

Her mom said they were told that students are not allowed to have visitors in their dorm rooms, and that the dorms closed off the community rooms but hope to open them to residents within a couple of weeks.

Carrie Wood said the safety protocols and the willingness of people in Missoula to wear face masks helped her feel confident in moving her daughter, Addie, to campus from Spokane and Idaho, where her dad lives.