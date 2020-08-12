Eager University of Montana students move into dorms amid COVID-19

Tania Hernandez was one of many freshman who, despite the ongoing pandemic, was excited to move into her dorm at the University of Montana on Wednesday and begin in-person classes next week.
"I'm ready, I'm excited, I'm happy to be away from home and just be independent," Hernandez said.
Hernandez, a freshman from Libby studying business, said she decided to come to campus this fall because she favors in-class instruction over online courses.
"That’s not really for me," she said. "I’d rather be in class 'cause that's easier for me to learn that way."
Signs saying things like "Wear a mask" and "Protect your den" greeted students they checked in for designated two-hour move-in time slots, which UM imposed to avoid congestion in the lobbies. Students were allowed the help of two people during that time window, but otherwise had to wait until the building was clear to move their belongings in, according to UM's website.
That required some rearranging of some families' move-in plans, like those of Linda Clements and her daughter, Krissy who will be a freshman this year.
"Her move-in time was this morning from 8 to 10 but we had to go do our Target run so I just helped her carry stuff to the building," Linda said. "So that's really different because she has three older siblings who we did the Target run for and I'd come in and help get organized."
Despite the differences, Krissy Clements echoed the sentiment of other students who said they are happy to be on campus.
"I'm just so excited even if it's weird," she said. "I'm excited to make friends and I think it's honestly nice being a freshman because I don't have as many expectations as everyone else so whatever's here is going to be a good time for me."
Krissy Clements said she wouldn't like switching to online classes but said it would be OK if she could stay in Missoula regardless. She said she hasn't yet received much communication from her instructors or UM with details about how classes or campus life will be different other than that she is required to wear a mask on campus and in the residence halls, but expects they will go over those things in upcoming meetings and orientations.
Her mom said they were told that students are not allowed to have visitors in their dorm rooms, and that the dorms closed off the community rooms but hope to open them to residents within a couple of weeks.
Carrie Wood said the safety protocols and the willingness of people in Missoula to wear face masks helped her feel confident in moving her daughter, Addie, to campus from Spokane and Idaho, where her dad lives.
"Everybody here in town seems really respectful of it," Wood said. "In Idaho, people are protesting masks and refusing to wear them, and some in Spokane."
In addition, Wood has been monitoring Missoula's COVID-19 rates.
"I haven't been too nervous about it and she's good about wearing her masks and washing her hands and stuff," Wood said.
Addie Wood, a freshman studying pre-nursing, said she hopes UM can keep the school year as normal as possible, and that she can return to practices for the UM dance team that are currently on hold.
Alyssa Lembcke, a sophomore pre-law student from Livingston, donned a Griz face mask sewn by her grandmother on Wednesday as she moved back to campus after going home for the summer. Lembcke said she isn't too worried about the semester because she already has an idea of what to expect if students have to return to online-only instruction.
"I'm going to treat it as normal and try to keep my grades as high as I can with this going on," Lembcke said.
When she's not studying or in classes, Lembcke said she and her roommates are planning on going on more hikes and getting outside, considering the likelihood that many student events could be canceled or modified.
Some parents expressed some lingering concerns, like Trish Foss who said that while she's excited students will be home for the holidays due to the condensed semester — fall semester classes end Nov. 18 — she worries about youth who aren't taking COVID-19 seriously.
"I think they do need to take it seriously," Foss said. "And not so much about them not being able to recover from it, but them bringing it home to us because we have elderly parents that we have to be concerned about. So that's been my big thing to my kids is wash your hands, wear your mask, be diligent about that stuff."
