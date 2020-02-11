'Eagle fever' runs high at Bitterroot research project

“It's kind of boom and bust,” she said. “Sometimes you get a lot of activity, and sometimes you go a week in between getting a bird, so it just kind of depends on a lot of things.”

Frustrating though it may be, this pursuit of eagles has revealed new details about their place in the Bitterroot’s winter ecology. The Raptor View Research Institute had been working in the area since 2004; they’ve outfitted more than 400 birds with leg bands that let their motions be tracked from year to year.

But by 2011, Domenech remembered, “we had no idea what was going on here in the Bitterroot Valley” when it came to wintering eagles. And so began the Bitterroot Valley Winter Eagle Project.

A captured eagle can offer up plenty of data, Domenech said. “With every eagle we capture, if it's an adult eagle, we put a transmitter on it.” Those are too expensive to put on every bird, he said but “every eagle, we draw a blood sample, [and] we band it” with a serial-number leg band. Golden eagles also get wing tags with the serial numbers.

