Eagle Mtn fire advances on Elmo, Flathead Lake

A wildfire northeast of Elmo burned more than 2,000 acres before nightfall Friday, closing Highway 28 and forcing evacuations west of Flathead Lake.

Homes between Dayton, Elmo and Big Arm were in various levels of evacuation preparation, with Elmo residents along Highway 28 ordered to leave Friday evening according to Polson Fire officials.

Residents along Highway 93 as it curves around Big Arm Bay were at evacuation levels 1 or 2, meaning they should be considering or prepared to leave. Evacuation orders were also being prepared for homes along Lake Mary Ronan Road.

Numerous ground crews and firefighting aircraft were underway to the Eagle Mountain fire Friday evening. Observers on the lakeshore reported seeing at least two helicopters and one air tanker engaged Friday.

An extensive power outage around the northwest shore of Flathead Lake complicated communications for many Friday evening.

Winds Friday evening appeared to push the front of the blaze from its origin, about 8 miles west of Lakeside, eastward toward Flathead's west shore. Satellite imagery from the National Weather Service showed it creating its own pyrocumulus cloud around 7 p.m. Friday.

Southwest winds were blowing at 5 to 7 mph in the fire area Friday night, and expected to continue through Saturday. NWS forecasts for Sunday included potential wind gusts of 20 mph or more that afternoon.

The Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribal Council opened space for evacuees to park trailers at the Salish Kootenai Gym in Pablo. Evacuee space was also available at the Linderman School in Polson.

Initial reports indicated the fire had already burned about 1,000 acres by 8 p.m. Friday. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation placed the Eagle Mountain fire's starting point about 5 miles north of Lake Mary Ronan.

However, photographs on social media showed smoke columns approaching the grasslands between the Hog Heaven Range of hills and Highway 28 northwest of Elmo. By Friday night, flames could be seen cresting Hog Heaven's ridgeline northwest of Polson.

A Montana Department of Transportation bulletin warned Highway 28 was closed between mile markers 36 and 46. Travelers heading south from Lakeside reported roadblocks or limited access along Highway 93.