Early Montana virus peak? Experts urge caution

“(We’re) trying to get as much information as possible, recognizing that models are just that. And probably the greatest thing to impact a model isn't going to be a statistician, it's going to be what each and every one of us do, in our homes, in our communities, to try to ensure that transmission is not occurring,” Bullock said. “Do I think that we’ve hit the peak at this point? No, I do not. I think we’ll continue to see growth in cases.”