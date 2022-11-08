Early results show slight lead for Repke for Public Service Commission's District 5 seat

The race for a seat representing District 5 on the Montana Public Service Commission was leaning in favor of Democrat John Repke when initial results were posted on Tuesday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Repke was leading Republican Ann "Annie" Bukacek 53% to 47% with only 28,302 votes counted.

At that time, Repke had 15,019 votes while Bukacek had 13,283 votes.

The Public Service Commission has broad authority over power utilities and other public services that have monopolies in Montana.

Repke, a Whitefish resident, worked for nine years with a company called Waste Management and 10 years with Havi Group, LLC, a global supply chain company. Most recently, he worked for SmartLam, a wood products company in the Flathead Valley.

Bukacek, a Kalispell internal medicine doctor, runs her own practice.

The new commissioner will represent Flathead, Lake, Teton, Pondera and Lewis and Clark counties. The new commissioner is replacing Brad Johnson, who has served on the commission since 2014 but was termed out.