This Earth Day, take a look at the Earth.

When the commemorative April 22 date was set back in 1970, NASA astronaut William Anders’ famous “Earthrise” photo of our planet floating ahead of his Apollo 8 spaceship was our most popular self-examination.

Today, a lacework of satellites can show us not only any spot on the globe, but animate it across time to show what’s changed.

“You can see the human footprint on the landscape,” University of Montana cartography expert Kevin McManigal said of the U.S. Geological Survey and Google’s new Google Earth Timelapse tool. “You can see how cities expand really quickly over a decade or two. You can see mountaintop removal for coal mining. You can see the Columbia Glacier retreating in Alaska. Over Helena, you can see the beetle kill that moved through the forest. It’s amazing how fast things are changing.”

USGS spokesman Mark Newell said the online tool combines more than 20 million satellite photos from the past 37 years, creating an explorable historical view of the planet’s landscapes, coasts and surface waters. The software is free and doesn’t need to be downloaded, although a late-model computer with a good screen improves the experience.

Closer to home, Missoulians can see one of the rare occasions where a landscape changed back to a pre-industrial appearance. What once was Milltown Reservoir at the confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers is now Milltown State Park, with reconstructed river channels and replanted vegetation.

With the Timelapse tool, the satellite view from 1985 to 2020 shows more than just the Superfund restoration project. Careful viewers can notice the appearance of a golf course on Bandmann Flats just downstream, the thousand-acre scorch mark of the 2011 West Riverside fire, and the construction of several huge industrial sheds at the former Bonner log yard.

Similar simulated flights of time tell other stories. Pick a patch of the Bitterroot bottomland between Lolo and Hamilton and watch the subdivisions sprout. Zoom out a bit and the wildfires of 2000 and onward leave their marks on the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slide the frame north to Whitefish, and the explosive growth of Whitefish Mountain and its associated vacation homes highlight the view. Look carefully at the changing shades of green to realize the timber cutting on former Plum Creek Timber Co. lands just to the northwest. Aim the frame farther north to see even more rapid logging in the mountainsides of British Columbia.

'A Walk Through Time'

Time travel of a very different sort takes place around the Oval on the University of Montana campus.

Five billion years of earthly geo-history plays out on 90 placards installed around the brick walkway, giving passersby a sense of planetary scope. Each poster on the south half of the Oval represents a passage of a hundred million years, while the more rapid developments of the post-microbial life forms get recorded in 10-million-year increments.

“Physicist Sidney Liebes thought that if people understood how long it took to transform dead rock into earth, we’d take care of it,” said UM environmental studies professor emeritus Vicki Watson. “A lot is just primordial soup, and then a little section of the dinosaurs. That was a brief period compared to the time of the earth’s evolution.”

Liebes’ “A Walk Through Time” installation will remain up through Earth Day and the subsequent weekend, weather permitting. Watson said last Sunday’s abrupt windstorm flattened many of the displays and broke a few of them.

Fortunately, they were designed for outdoor exhibition.

A counter-clockwise walk starting at the Grizzly Bear statue travels forward in time. Watson noted the descriptions aim to be both educational and entertaining. Blue-green algae appear near the Davidson Honors College, with the observation that they could feed on a wide variety of resources, but produced oxygen as a waste product that eventually poisoned the atmosphere they depended on. The invention of sex gets recorded by Main Hall (and it’s not what you’d expect).

While all that mass of time and history can seem burdensome, the velocity of change matters even more. In his international mapping work, McManigal said a project attempting to record the impact of palm oil plantations in Malaysia couldn’t keep up with the month-after-month deforestation changes there.

“About 15 percent of the terrestrial landscape is under some kind of protection,” McManigal said. “But most of them are ‘paper parks’ with a designation and a polygon on map but no enforcement. There’s lots of challenges to managing those areas.”

And despite worldwide commitments to preserving places with biodiversity and intact ecosystems, a recent global study published in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change found that 97% of the earth’s land surface may be no longer ecologically intact.

"We know intact habitat is increasingly being lost and the values of intact habitat have been demonstrated for both biodiversity and people," said study lead author Andrew Plumptre of the Key Biodiversity Areas Secretariat at the University of Cambridge. "But this study found that much of what we consider as intact habitat is missing species that have been hunted by people, or lost because of invasive species or disease."

Back in Missoula, the last poster on the “Walk Through Time” display shows that “Earthrise” image taken from beyond the moon. That also happened to be a moment in history when the United States government was passing a remarkable slate of environmental protections, including the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Richard Nixon.

“We made a lot of changes in the earth we now feel has hurt us more than helped us,” Watson said. “At the time, we did it because we thought it was better for the human race. But the losses were greater than the gains. We owe it to the Earth to bring back health to those systems we formerly harmed. That isn’t easy.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.