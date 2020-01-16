A coalition of nine environmental groups alleges the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has taken far too long to list the wolverine as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.
On Thursday, environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice sent a Notice of Intent to Sue to U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Fish and Wildlife Service Deputy Director Margaret Everson. If they don't list the wolverine as threatened within 60 days, they could face a lawsuit.
“The wolverine as a species really captures the imagination of a lot of people,” said Earthjustice managing attorney Tim Preso. “It’s a vestige of our remaining wilderness, and they don’t want to see it blink out of existence, and that’s why we’re taking action.”
It’s the latest chapter in a long legal fight over the wolverine, a stealthy relative of the weasel with dark fur and long claws that seeks out cold, snowy habitat. Earthjustice and other environmental groups first sought Endangered Species Act protections for the animal in 2000, beginning years of legal battles.
By 2014, the Fish and Wildlife Service had proposed a rule to list the wolverine within the continental United States — mainly in the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest — as “threatened.” That would have required federal agencies to ensure the actions they authorized would not endanger the wolverine or unduly harm its habitat.
But the Fish and Wildlife Service withdrew the proposed listing, drawing another lawsuit from environmentalists. U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen gave them a win in 2016, when he overturned the withdrawal and remanded the matter to the Fish and Wildlife Service for further consideration. At the time, about 300 wolverines were estimated to live in the continental United States.
Noting the threat the snow-dependent species faced in the face of climate change, Christensen wrote that under the Endangered Species Act, the Fish and Wildlife Service “is to take action at the earliest possible, defensible point in time to protect against the loss of biodiversity within our reach as a nation. For the wolverine, that time is now.”
Nearly four years later, Earthjustice attorney Amanda Galvan wrote, the Fish and Wildlife Service has taken too long.
“While the Service has continued to identify the wolverine as a candidate for listing, the agency has failed to take any action to register a final decision,” she wrote, noting that a promised November 2019 decision on the wolverine listing had never come. Galvan further argued that the Fish and Wildlife Service’s “failure to take the required final action on the wolverine listing decision violates the ESA.”
In her conclusion, she wrote that if the Service did not issue a final rule listing the lower 48’s wolverine population as threatened within 60 days, Earthjustice’s client organizations in the case would sue in federal court. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not immediately provide a comment Thursday.
This legal salvo comes at a pivotal time for the 47-year-old Endangered Species Act, which has been credited with saving the bald eagle and other iconic American species, but also criticized as a regulatory burden on natural resource extraction and development. Last year the Trump administration announced a suite of measures that would weaken the act, drawing a separate, still-pending lawsuit from Earthjustice.
“Given the current administration, I don’t know that we can expect a better outcome” on this latest attempt to secure a “threatened” listing for the wolverine, Preso acknowledged. “But what I can say is that a failure to take action amounts to a negative determination, so we can’t just sit by and let that go on forever.”