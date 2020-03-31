Earthquake shakes Montana, Idaho

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It lasted about two minutes and the entire building shook," said Rick Harwood, owner of the 110-year-old Bunkhouse Hotel in Jackson, 105 miles from the epicenter. "It was pretty exciting."

Harwood said he first checked the building and found no damage. People have since reached out to each other, he said.

“People are just running around checking on each other," he said. "That is the benefit of living in a town of 30 people.”

Mike Stickney, director of the Earthquake Studies Office at Montana Tech, said Tuesday evening that the quake measured at 6.5 on the Richter Scale had its epicenter near the little town of Stanley, Idaho, at the north end of the Sawtooth range.

Stickney said it was situated on a fault that is part of the Centennial Tectonic Belt, which runs from Idaho down to the Quake Lake area in Yellowstone, where it merges with the Intermountain Seismic Belt. He said a magnitude 3.2 earthquake epicentered in Salt Lake City last week was on the Intermountain belt — as was the 5.8 quake near Lincoln, Montana, in 2017, which was the state’s largest in decades.

The Centennial belt, he said, was the location of the 1983 6.9 quake that killed two children in Challis.