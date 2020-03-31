Earthquake shakes Montana, Idaho

An earthquake that shook western Montana on Tuesday evening was centered 44 miles west of Challis, Idaho, and measured magnitude 6.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A second earthquake, this one 4.8 on the Richter Scale, struck at 6:27 p.m. approximately 23 miles west of Challis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS marked the initial event at 5:52 p.m. on Tuesday. Social media quickly worked to determine how far the quake had reached, and reports of a temblor flowed in around 6 p.m. from Helena, Bozeman, Kalispell and Boise, Idaho.
Nancy Winslow, a retired geologist, said she was sitting at the computer on the second floor of her Rattlesnake home in Missoula when she noticed it.
“The wall and my file cabinet seemed to be interacting,” she said. “This wasn’t super severe, but it was an obvious rhythmic shaking, like there was a bear on the other side of the wall.”
Winslow’s geologic field included environmental evaluations and reclamations, but on Tuesday she recalled a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in 1983 that also struck near Challis. According to the Idaho Geological Survey, that was the largest earthquake ever recorded in Idaho and caused an estimated $12.5 million in damage.
The Big Hole Valley was closer yet to the epicenter of the quake Tuesday.
"It lasted about two minutes and the entire building shook," said Rick Harwood, owner of the 110-year-old Bunkhouse Hotel in Jackson, 105 miles from the epicenter. "It was pretty exciting."
Harwood said he first checked the building and found no damage. People have since reached out to each other, he said.
“People are just running around checking on each other," he said. "That is the benefit of living in a town of 30 people.”
Mike Stickney, director of the Earthquake Studies Office at Montana Tech, said Tuesday evening that the quake measured at 6.5 on the Richter Scale had its epicenter near the little town of Stanley, Idaho, at the north end of the Sawtooth range.
Stickney said it was situated on a fault that is part of the Centennial Tectonic Belt, which runs from Idaho down to the Quake Lake area in Yellowstone, where it merges with the Intermountain Seismic Belt. He said a magnitude 3.2 earthquake epicentered in Salt Lake City last week was on the Intermountain belt — as was the 5.8 quake near Lincoln, Montana, in 2017, which was the state’s largest in decades.
The Centennial belt, he said, was the location of the 1983 6.9 quake that killed two children in Challis.
Stickney said preliminary data indicates this was a “strike slip” type quake about six miles below the surface.
He said two large quakes occurred in 1944 and 1945 in the same general area. “The exact epicenters of those quakes are not well-known because (they) didn’t have good seismographic data then. All they had were ‘felt reports’ at the time,” he said.
David McCumber of the Montana Standard contributed to this story.
