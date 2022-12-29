East Glacier man admits to 2020 murder on Blackfeet Reservation

An East Glacier man admitted last week to shooting another man to death on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dillon J. Wippert, 27, pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Dec. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release. Wippert faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11, 2023.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

On May 19, 2020, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services notified the FBI about a man who died at a house in Bearpaw. The victim was a resident of the house at the time, according to the press release.

Two days prior, on May 17, Wippert was with the victim and three other people celebrating Wippert's birthday. The group was upset with Wippert over something and confronted him. Afterward, the group thought Wippert left the house.

"While there are discrepancies in descriptions of events leading to (the victim's) death, at some point only John Doe and Wippert were at the residence," the press release stated. "John Doe was in his bedroom when Wippert shot him."

Autopsy results showed that Wippert shot the man first in the arm, and then in the back of the head, according to the press release. Family members found the victim in his bedroom on May 19.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Harper Suek, Wendy Johnson and Kalah Paisley are prosecuting the case. Several agencies investigated the case, including the FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Cut Bank Police Department, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.