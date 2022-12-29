 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

East Glacier man admits to 2020 murder on Blackfeet Reservation

  • 0

An East Glacier man admitted last week to shooting another man to death on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Dillon J. Wippert, 27, pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Dec. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release. Wippert faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11, 2023. 

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

These are the Montana counties with the lowest crime rates per 10,000 people.

On May 19, 2020, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services notified the FBI about a man who died at a house in Bearpaw. The victim was a resident of the house at the time, according to the press release.

Two days prior, on May 17, Wippert was with the victim and three other people celebrating Wippert's birthday. The group was upset with Wippert over something and confronted him. Afterward, the group thought Wippert left the house. 

People are also reading…

"While there are discrepancies in descriptions of events leading to (the victim's) death, at some point only John Doe and Wippert were at the residence," the press release stated. "John Doe was in his bedroom when Wippert shot him."

Autopsy results showed that Wippert shot the man first in the arm, and then in the back of the head, according to the press release. Family members found the victim in his bedroom on May 19. 

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Harper Suek, Wendy Johnson and Kalah Paisley are prosecuting the case. Several agencies investigated the case, including the FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Cut Bank Police Department, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with missiles as their holiday season approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News