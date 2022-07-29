East Missoula fire chief says goodbye, leaves legacy

This Monday will bring a change in speed for Justin Shaffer.

After 16 years serving on the East Missoula Rural Fire District team, Shaffer is putting away his gear and resigning as fire chief. Friday was his last shift.

“It’s bittersweet,” Shaffer said of his decision to resign. “This is something that’s been part of my life for a long time.”

Shaffer got started with East Missoula Fire in June 2006. In 2008, the fire department had five employees and often missed calls for service. There was a possibility of it being dissolved and absorbed into the Missoula City Fire Department, but Shaffer, along with two others, volunteered to lead the department.

He was 23 at the time.

“Our department kept getting smaller and smaller,” he said. “We were that department that was missing callings.”

He said the department could give him six months, and if things weren’t improving, they could close it.

“And six months turned into, well, here we are today,” he said.

Shaffer’s top priority going into the position was never missing a call.

“When someone called 911, we were here,” he said. "And it’s been that way since."

Passing mill levies, getting updated equipment and bringing the department up to a full staffing level are all accomplishments of the fire department since Shaffer took over. Much of the crew’s current apparatus and equipment is fairly new, Shaffer said. It’s been procured through grants and contracts.

The department is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 seven days a week. It’s home to about 20 volunteers responding to roughly 400 calls a year.

Memories from Shaffer’s tenure with the department include the good and bad. When two Hellgate High School students and members of the girls basketball team were killed by a drunk driver in 2009, Shaffer was first on scene.

“That’s something I think about often,” he said.

“But there’s tons of good memories through this place,” he added. “One is you see all of these volunteers here, coming to help a community and being able to give this community what a full, paid service is giving.”

The department is also a stepping stone for many of its staff. Many of East Missoula’s team members launch into successful firefighter and law enforcement careers after volunteering, Shaffer said.

“I can’t even count how many people have some (time) in here and are now with career departments,” Shaffer said.

Resigning means Shaffer will get to see more of his kids, a 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

“It’s one of those things where I find myself trying to spend more time with them,” he said of his family.

Shaffer knows he’s leaving the station in good hands. The chief title will transfer to his lieutenant, J.D. Sessions.

He's formed numerous life-long friendships with crew members, and has enjoyed working collaboratively with other Missoula fire departments, namely the Missoula Rural Fire District.

"That's one of the greatest things that's happened with us," Shaffer said. "Our relationship with Missoula Rural Fire is phenomenal."

In addition to more family time, Shaffer will continue his paid job as the chief of public safety at the Missoula International Airport.

He isn’t up and moving away — Shaffer lives in Frenchtown, and will stay on with the crew to cover shifts when he’s able.

East Missoula Fire will host an open house Saturday evening for Shaffer. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the station on the corner of Montana Avenue and Peacock Street in East Missoula.