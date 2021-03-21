East Missoula man uses microwave to create 'lightning wood' art

Before he turned on his modified microwave, John Hofeldt warned that people without an electrical background shouldn’t attempt to burn wood with electricity.
“If you aren’t careful, you’re going to have everyone in town burning down their furniture,” Hofeldt said.
He crouched over a plank of wood in his yard on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. His $15 microwave is attached to the plank with two screws and two wires. Turning the appliance on, it takes a moment before flames flare between the two screws, leaving a fractal pattern on the wood.
Hofeldt calls it “lightning wood.” After it is done burning, he hits it with a wire brush to scrape off the singes, seals it and the “look is killer,” he said.
However, he was unhappy with the first result. He searched for another piece of wood to try again.
“You’ve got to have the right wood,” Hofeldt said. “You just have to get to know the wood.”
Hofeldt lives with his sister in the East Missoula home that used to belong to their mother. The past few years haven’t been the easiest for him. After his wife died from cancer, he moved in with a friend who also had a cancer diagnosis. Hofeldt cared for him until he died as well, and then, he was left without somewhere to stay. He told his sister if she gave him a place to live, he’d fix up the house for her.
Hofeldt prefers to refurbish rather than replace, he said. It is part of the reason Hofeldt had trouble finding a new place to live. In addition to needing a $1,000 deposit on any land he’d want to lease, his fifth-wheel trailer is from 1974 and people don’t want him leasing a spot from them with a camper that old. But, he’s replaced almost everything in it, including the engine.
He took a swig of coffee from an old pickle jar and re-lit a half-burned cigarette before he drilled two screws into a new piece of wood. He brushed the space between the two screws with a mix of water and baking soda. Pine works great, he said. He connected the microwave to the screws.
“If this is connected and you go to touch those screws, you’re going to get it,” Hofeldt warned. “You’re going to get it.”
He points to the different parts inside the microwave, explaining which he’s using and what parts he’s disconnected. Pretty much all of it is disconnected except the fan that is used to keep the transformer cool, he said.
He flips it on for a second round and the flames flare brighter and higher this time. He is much happier with the result. He turns it off after just a moment. He can’t let the two currents touch because it will burn through the wood, he said.
Hofeldt isn’t selling his lightning wood art. He’d like to, but for the moment he’s just doing it to keep himself busy. It is tough to find good wood for it, he said. He’s happy with what he’s made for his sister though. He points out that the wood he used was blue pine, which gives it a silvery-blue color in some spots.
Hofeldt and his family moved to Missoula from Casper, Wyoming, in the 1980s. When he was younger he took every industrial call he could, he said. He likes working on old cars. He picked up lightning wood burning from a video he saw online.
“I just pick up anything and everything,” Hofeldt said.
Mention any place in Missoula, and Hofeldt has a story. He planted the tree behind the Dairy Queen on Higgins Avenue, he said. He remembers saving a guy’s life while the two of them drank from the balcony of some apartments near Orange Street. He was there when his mom planted the plum tree now growing in his yard, which he still prunes for his sister.
“When the roses and everything come in it is really exciting,” Hofeldt said.
Despite the past few years being tough, Hofeldt stays positive and keeps busy with projects such as burning wood with old microwaves and fixing up old bicycles. He thinks being negative will just ensure bad things will keep happening, he said.
His next project is to cover his trailer with a Bob Ross painting.
“We don’t screw up, they’re just happy mistakes,” Hofeldt said, paraphrasing Ross.