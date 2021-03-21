East Missoula man uses microwave to create 'lightning wood' art

Hofeldt prefers to refurbish rather than replace, he said. It is part of the reason Hofeldt had trouble finding a new place to live. In addition to needing a $1,000 deposit on any land he’d want to lease, his fifth-wheel trailer is from 1974 and people don’t want him leasing a spot from them with a camper that old. But, he’s replaced almost everything in it, including the engine.

He took a swig of coffee from an old pickle jar and re-lit a half-burned cigarette before he drilled two screws into a new piece of wood. He brushed the space between the two screws with a mix of water and baking soda. Pine works great, he said. He connected the microwave to the screws.

“If this is connected and you go to touch those screws, you’re going to get it,” Hofeldt warned. “You’re going to get it.”

He points to the different parts inside the microwave, explaining which he’s using and what parts he’s disconnected. Pretty much all of it is disconnected except the fan that is used to keep the transformer cool, he said.

He flips it on for a second round and the flames flare brighter and higher this time. He is much happier with the result. He turns it off after just a moment. He can’t let the two currents touch because it will burn through the wood, he said.