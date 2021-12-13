East Missoula residents oppose new apartment complex near Ole's

Behind the Ole's in East Missoula is a pavement slab — a place residents in the area feel is the center of the community and has the potential to be so much more.

It might also be one of the more contentious bits of land in the greater Missoula area. Developers Castle Rock Construction LLC, represented by IMEG, recently put in a request to change the zoning of the land to put apartments in the area, with plans for up to 59 units.

The size of the lot is 1.65 acres, according to a survey report.

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners heard the request at a meeting Thursday and was prepared to vote on the topic, but eventually pushed the vote back to mid-January after heavy pushback during public comment, followed by Commissioner Josh Slotnick having to leave the meeting early.

Public comment from East Missoulians against the project was nearly unanimous. The county received written public comments as well, all of which are against.

Residents who spoke on Thursday said they'd like to see a small commercial district, with housing above. Like many in areas facing increased development, they are also worried the buildings will be tall and block views of the surrounding landscape.

The same residents also said they're worried the developers are trying to build something that would not conform to future county zoning changes — Missoula County recently rewrote its code, which will likely be law by early next year.

"I've lived out here for 38 years — we are low-income out here. We are not the high-income, high-rent type and that's what these new developers are doing," said Lee Bridges, East Missoula Community Council chair. "They're snatching up property, they're trying to get in underneath zoning before it gets put in place."

The tool being used is a vacation of a variance, which would put the area under Missoula County zoning regulations for a certain type of residential development. The change would open the door for development — which Bridges and others in the area are in favor of.

Just not the type of development that has been proposed.

"I mean I know it's prime commercial real estate and ideally if we're going to be doing some commercial with it, I'd love a grocery store or a boys and girls club," said Ildi White, a local resident, on Friday. "Maybe a smaller library? Just something the whole community can use."

The commissioners heard the worries of the neighborhood on the issue and recognized, several times, that this was not a popular project. The commission also asked the developer's representative — Paul Forsting of IMEG — if there was any chance of ground-floor commercial in the development.

He said that was not in any of the plans and if the zoning change is approved, the developers would build multi-family housing.

Another topic of discussion during the meeting is that the area would be designated a "neighborhood center," according to the Missoula Area Land Use Element that was adopted in 2019.

That designation is fluid though, because what can and can't be built in areas designated neighborhood centers will likely change once the county finishes its new zoning policy.

The 2019 Land Use Element and the new, draft zoning codes do indeed differ on what a neighborhood center is. The line that Bridges and other residents in the area feel the developers are focusing in on is in the goals section of what a neighborhood center is, which says they should "accommodate higher intensity residential choices that contribute to countywide housing diversity."

There is not a similar line to that in the updated policy.

"The purpose of this (neighborhood center) district is to provide limited, clustered commercial activity in neighborhoods that serve the retail, service, and employment needs of nearby residents," the draft zoning code reads. "The primary intent is convenient access to goods and services within a walkable distance to and from adjacent neighborhoods, supporting both a horizontal and vertical mix of residential and commercial uses that are designed to consider the style, scale and intensity of existing development as well as the natural environment present."

Further on, the new draft zoning code states that under this type of district, "Residential uses are not permitted on the first floor of a neighborhood or mixed-use shopfront building type; a lobby or other entrance is allowed on the ground floor to serve the use."

Many residents cite this discrepancy as a reason to wait on approving any sort of change prior to new zoning codes becoming permanent ordinances. Bridges said he and others feel an apartment complex of this size and scale would not fit under the new ordinances.

Another issue discussed was infrastructure. The streets in the area are not particularly well-marked and do not have sidewalks or curbs. While the Highway 200 Corridor Plan calls for adding those, it is not yet funded and it could be decades before the project is fully realized, said Aaron Wilson, Missoula's infrastructure and mobility planning manager.

"(The corridor project) is kind of peripherally related to these projects in the sense that doing this Highway 200 corridor project will improve safety, but there's nothing about (that project) that necessarily says there is a specific type of development that has to happen," Wilson said.

At the heart of the issue, East Missoula residents feel they don't have a voice in the future of their community, White said.

"I think maybe they're frustrated at not being able to have a say in what happens and feeling like whoever can buy anything and just build whatever they want, where clearly a lot of people have spoken up," she said. "This is going to affect how we feel about our community and how we interact with it.

"It's not that I don't want anything here. I would really like the community to have a voice."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

