Saturday, April 20

Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Hellgate Lions Park, 1305 Haaglund Dr., West Riverside. For children 10 and younger. Divided by age groups. Sponsors: Friends of Two Rivers, Milltown Moose Lodge No. 2714, Women of the Moose, and Outdoor Life Ministries.

Rocky Mountain Packers 4-H club hosts a pancake breakfast, 8 a.m., Clinton Clubhouse followed by the Clinton PTSA annual Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. at Clinton School.

Spring Time Underwater Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Currents Aquatic Center. Ages 4 and under hunt at 10:10 a.m.; then ages 5-7, followed by ages 8 and up. Regular admission rate plus $1 egg hunt registration. 

Egg Hunt, Bayern Brewing, 1507 Montana St. Adults only at 11:15 a.m. (prizes are for ages 21 and over). Children 12 and under, 12:15 p.m.  

Easter Eggstravangaza presented by Missoula Catholic Schools and Fuel Fitness, noon, Rollin Field, South First Street West. Ages 9 and under. 30,000 eggs and prizes. 

Member Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Ranch Club Missoula, 8501 Ranch Club Road. Free to all members. Two age groups — 4 and under, and 5 and over. Easter Bunny available for pictures. RSVP to jflikkema@ranchclub.com. 

VSAP and Sixth annual Heroes at Home Barbecue and Easter Egg Hunt, Fort Missoula Regional Park, 3025 South Ave. W. 9 a.m., sign in. 10 a.m., opening ceremony. 10:30 a.m., run/walk. 11 a.m., free barbecue while supplies last. Noon, Easter egg hunt with Monte. Free activities for kids, silent auction, beer garden and more. Visit facebook.com/pg/2019VSAP/about/?ref=page_internal.

Egg hunt sponsored by Eagles Lodge, 11 a.m., Westside Little League Fields. Free hot dogs and punch for the kids after the hunt.

PEAKfest, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness Center, 5000 Blue Mountain Rd. Easter egg hunt, noon. Plus pickleball, adult and children's games, live music and more. 

More than an Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Daly Mansion. Live resurrection play, Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, hot drinks, snacks. 251 Eastside Highway, in Hamilton. For more information contact Craig at 920-495-6165.

