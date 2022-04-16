Easter events around Missoula

Here are some events scheduled for Easter weekend:

Saturday

Easter Eggstravaganza with helicopter egg drop, noon-2 p.m, Christian Live Center, 3801 S. Russell St. Activities for the whole family including bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, carnival games. 100,000 eggs dropped to begin the event. Call 417-350-0309 or email pastorytaylor@missoulachurch.com.

Easter at Evaro Bar, 17025 US Highway 93 N. Meet the Easter bunny starting at noon; egg hunting begins at 1 p.m. Call 808-388-2352.

Easter celebration, 9 Mile Schoolhouse, 18815 Remount Road, Huson. Outdoor service, 11 a.m.; champagne brunch, noon. Bring eggs ready to dye and decorate and brunch dish to share. Brunch followed by yard games if weather permits.

Free family activity: "Milk Jug Easter Baskets," 10 a.m., Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., Hamilton. Call 363-3338.

Service members and families Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., McCormick Park. Hosted by the VFW Auxiliary Post 209 and Missoula Fire Department. This event is for service members and their families including veterans, active duty military, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement etc. Bring an Easter basket or bag for your kids to collect eggs. RSVP to facebook.com/VFWAuxiliaryPost209.

Drummond annual Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Drummond City Park. Four ages groups up to age 11.

Easter celebration, Lone Pine State Park near Kalispell. The egg hunt will be broken up into four sessions starting at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., and will include other activities after the hunt. Registration is required. Call 406-755-2706, ext. 0, to register. And sign up for just one session. Bring an Easter basket or bag for each child to collect eggs. Participants will meet at the picnic shelter before walking on a short 30-minute loop to search for Easter eggs. Dress for the weather, as the event will be outside.

The Springs at Whitefish, at 1001 River Lakes Parkway, is hosting an outdoor Easter egg hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Kids 10 and under are invited for pictures with the Easter Bunny starting at noon and the hunt starts at 12:30 p.m. There will be prizes for the Golden Egg winners in each age category.

The Bigfork Masonic Lodge is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt starting at noon at Bigfork Elementary School.

The Living Church at Lakeside hosts its annual Spring Fling and Easter egg hunt for kids in fifth grade and younger, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Volunteer Park in Lakeside. Hear the Easter story. There will also be corn hole, noodle toss and a sack race with prizes. Popcorn, candy and Easter eggs will be provided. Bring your own Easter basket and get your picture taken with the giant Easter Bunny.

Sunday

Explore Church Easter service and egg hunt, 10 a.m., Missoula Fairgrounds Home Arts Building. missoulafairgrounds.

Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Hamilton Eagles Lodge.

Helicopter egg drop, Hope Church, 436 Birch Grove Road, Kalispell. For kids ages 0 to 12 years. The excitement begins at 10 a.m., between the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Enjoy the Easter egg hunt, prizes, food and fun.

Easter Egg hunt, 1 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 U.S. 93 S. in Kalispell. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome.

