More beer, sushi, organic produce and fancy coffee will always be welcomed by Missoulians. And that's what they'll find at the remodeled Eastgate Albertsons grocery store.
The store on East Broadway was overdue for an upgrade, and after 10 months of constant construction, the store is having a grand re-opening celebration on Wednesday.
The store is now 8,000-square-feet bigger and has two more regular checkout lanes and four self-service checkout lanes, an expanded pharmacy, a new Starbucks coffee shop with a lounge, a big new walk-in beer cooler, twice as many wines and a much bigger organic fruits and vegetables section, among other things.
“Missoula is big into the organic items,” explained Albertsons district manager Bob Simonson. “Organic is really becoming more mainstream. But a lot of what drove the expansion was an expanded pharmacy and the new Starbucks. It creates a different destination. We have coffee cup holders in the shopping carts.”
Ronnie Harvie, the store director, said every single case in the store was replaced with newer, more efficient versions and the old lighting system was replaced with energy-efficient LED lighting. The service deli is now larger, with in-house sushi rollers, a hot soup bar and a chicken wing station.
The total market value of construction on the project was approximately $4 million, according to Mike Haynes of the city’s Development Services office.
On Wednesday, the ribbon cutting for the expansion will be at 10 a.m. and there will be free samples and giveaways inside the store. Albertsons will donate $1,000 each to Mended Little Hearts of Montana and the Missoula Children’s Theater.
The original store was built in 1963 along the banks of the Clark Fork River and has been remodeled several times. Because it’s situated at the nexus between the University of Montana campus, the fast-growing Bonner/East Missoula area, a busy Interstate 90 exit and the Rattlesnake neighborhood, the store is always busy and open 24 hours. Simonson said it's one of the busiest stores he manages in his region.
Boaters and recreationists stop to stock up on their way out to the rivers in the summer, and Griz sports fans pile in on weekends in the fall and winter. The store even moved and expanded its bathrooms to accommodate Griz football game day crowds.
“We used to have people lined up between the deli cases,” Harvie recalled, smiling. “This whole remodel made the store more customer-friendly.”
There’s now an expanded floral department with a dedicated staff member and a customer service kiosk in the front. Harvie said the store is one of the busiest in the state and has 134 employees.
The expanded craft beer selection will be one of the most important additions to the new store, Harvie added. When asked if the store sells more beer than other Albertsons, Harvie just grins and nods without hesitation.
“I think we’re one of the busiest retail locations for KettleHouse beer,” he said.
Customers have been happy with the remodel, he noted, after being patient for nearly a year. Construction of the new Van Buren/Interstate 90 interchange was happening simultaneously, adding to the chaos.
“Our customers have been through a lot,” he said. “But we’ve gotten great feedback about the new store.”