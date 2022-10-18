Eat like Lewis and Clark at Lolo Hot Springs' Wild Game Banquet

Head up the mountain and back in time Thursday night for a feast of wild game à la Lewis and Clark at Lolo Hot Springs.

The historic hot springs resort, located a 45-minute drive southwest of Missoula on Lolo Pass (U.S. Highway 12), is hosting a Wild Game Banquet based on foods eaten by members of the 1805 Voyage of Discovery, which passed through the area. The explorers were the first people of European descent known to visit the springs, and their diet in the area included venison, buffalo, elk, salmon and huckleberries.

"Now over 200 years later, the chef and staff at the Lolo Hot Springs Resort bring together the best ingredients enjoyed by the Lewis and Clark Expedition for a once-in-a-lifetime experience," a press release from the resort stated.

Thursday's 6 p.m. dinner will offer bison rib roast with steamed onions and special glaze, Cornish game hen with huckleberry sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, salad and soup, fry bread, and huckleberry dessert. Each dish will carry descriptions taken from Lewis and Clark's journals.

During the meal, Missoula-based Lewis and Clark historian Francis Wiegand will describe how the expedition harvested and prepared its food, and the massive food allotments each person received. The banquet also includes a free soak in the springs, which normally costs $10.

Reservations are required for the dinner, which costs $30 per person. Call 406-273-2290 or email lolohotspringsceo@gmail.com to make a reservation. As of midday Tuesday, more than a dozen seats were still available out of 40 total.