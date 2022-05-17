Eaton Street project revives Missoula city sidewalk discussion

Kristie Nerby received a letter from the city last spring instructing her to fix the sidewalk outside her corner lot on Sherwood Street. Knife River Corporation estimated the costs for the repair at $20,000.

“I just feel this big squeeze,” Nerby said at a City Council meeting Monday, where council members discussed sidewalks like Nerby’s and the appropriate mechanism to pay for installation and repair.

Nerby has the option to pay the city back for the work over a maximum of 20 years at 5% interest, plus 4% administrative fees, but Nerby and other city residents feel the city’s system for implementing sidewalk improvements puts an undue burden on homeowners like them.

Under the current system, the city takes care of upfront costs and homeowners pay back the fees over a period of eight, 12 or 20 years. Some members of the public and the city council believe the costs under the current program are exorbitant.

“The sidewalk totally needs to be redone,” Nerby acknowledged. “…This just doesn’t seem fair.”

The alternative would be adding sidewalk improvement costs into the city’s overall budget and funding sidewalk projects through property taxes. Homeowners like Nerby believe that option would be a more equitable approach to sidewalk fixes, which she agrees need to take place.

A project slated for Eaton Street presented the City Council with its latest opportunity to revisit its approach to sidewalks Monday.

Council previously discussed its sidewalk policy in March, when members voted to implement the current program after initially authorizing it in 2019. In March and again on Monday, a few council members pushed for reform to the city’s Curb, Gutter, Sidewalk and Alley Approach Improvement Assessment Program.

Council member Sandra Vasecka opposed the current funding strategy, saying she needs to serve as a voice for residents like an Eaton Street homeowner who was required to pay back $9,000 to the city for a sidewalk near his corner lot.

Council Members Daniel Carlino and Kristen Jordan joined Vasecka in opposition.

“I think a lot of these costs are unaffordable for our constituents,” Jordan said during an earlier sidewalk talk on May 11.

"We need to fully fund sidewalks just in our general budget so we can create more sidewalks in the city,” Carlino said at the May 11 meeting.

The contested Eaton Street proposal would add 3,106 linear feet of sidewalk, from South Seventh Street West to South 13th Street West and the south side of South 10th Street West from Eaton Street to Schilling Street.

Sidewalk, curb and accessible ramps are all part of the proposed improvements.

The project initially started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, bid costs have risen an average of 15 to 20% higher than the engineers’ original estimates.

Despite the increasing costs, many on council wanted to move forward with the project.

“Right now we need to get sidewalks done,” Council Member Amber Sherrill said on May 11. “These neighborhoods deserve sidewalks.”

Sherrill said redoing the city’s sidewalk policy could cause a “shocking” jump in property taxes.

Council Member Jordan Hess also pointed out that the city already uses city road district funds for some sidewalks. That program has spent more than $400,000 per year over the past few years, according to Hess, and he said that figure is increasing.

Ultimately, council approved the Eaton Street project with Vasecka, Jordan and Carlino opposed, and Council Member John Contos absent.

Council then unanimously approved awarding the bid for the project to Knife River Corporation.

