Anyone wondering what the coming years might hold for residents of East Palestine after the devastating train derailment and toxic chemical spill in the Ohio town would do well to read a new book from Missoula's Ron Scholl.

Scholl, 66, has dedicated the past 26 years to exhaustively researching and documenting a different derailment that, like East Palestine's Feb. 3 crash, resulted in a massive release of a chlorine chemical, the evacuation of a small town and concerns that harmful health effects far exceed what officials say. That spill, a Montana Rail Link derailment, happened just before 4 a.m. on April 11, 1996, in Alberton, Montana, about a half-hour drive west of Missoula on Interstate 90. About 65 tons of chlorine gas from a ruptured tank car choked the air in Alberton, killing one person riding the train and forcing the closure of I-90 and the evacuation of Alberton for 17 days. Some residents affected by chlorine exposure still struggle with health effects today.

Back then, Scholl was a graduate student in the environmental studies program at University of Montana. Before his graduate studies, he was in UM's creative writing program. He'd moved to Missoula a few years prior, at 28 years old. Coincidentally he grew up in northeast Ohio, in a suburb on Cleveland's west side, about 85 miles northwest of East Palestine — although the latter was "not a town I’d ever heard of" until Feb. 3.

Starting about a year after the Alberton spill, Scholl began documenting Alberton residents' efforts to draw more attention to what they felt were mostly overlooked, or outright denied, long-term health effects that persisted among some people exposed to chlorine. What started as an introduction to the issue from a classmate who filmed the protests became a decades-long obsession for Scholl, who feels there's much more to the story — including lessons learned — than anyone knew. And almost no one outside the Missoula area has even heard of the Alberton spill at all, he said.

"To me there was a story there," he said Feb. 1, before the Ohio derailment. "As time went on and the litigation played out … it was like 2001 that I realized this was an archival project and it would end up being a book."

His comprehensive research spans thousands of pages of court records, original emergency dispatch recordings, accident reports, MRL records, studies of health effects, and more than 100 recorded interviews with residents, first responders and a slew of government officials and rail workers. He committed to writing it all down, hopefully someday in a book, as early as 1999. By 2003, he was "basically flat broke" and took a job at MCAT, where he now serves as supervisor for media assistance grants. That meant his Alberton research and writing was "on the back burner" for years — which, for Scholl, meant he still devoted 15 hours a week to the effort.

By 2019, he had a lengthy draft that he released in blog form, and then an April 2020 e-book. It took another two years to redraft and produce the final version.

The book, "Gassed: The True Story of a Toxic Train Derailment," is currently available only on Amazon and in the Missoula Public Library's permanent collection, meaning it must be read in the building. Scholl hopes to get the book into this year's Montana Book Festival, which would entail availability at a local bookstore.

"Gassed" is a two-volume edition. The two books total nearly 1,000 pages of text, not including citations. They comprise strategic selections from Scholl's e-book, a tome that according to Amazon is the equivalent of nearly 3,200 print pages.

The first book, "The Spill," covers the derailment, the evacuation, and "everybody gets to go home at the end," he said. The second book, "The Long Haul," catalogs the subsequent litigation and health effects.

"That’s where I really get into the weeds about MRL’s rail, for example," he said. Despite known problems and an ongoing federal investigation into worn rails on MRL's system that predated the derailment, a jury in 2001 found the company was not negligent or liable for the derailment's health impacts.

Lessons learned

"Things have gotten better, Montana Rail Link cleaned up their act by the end of the century," Scholl noted. "I think it’s a really good story. It has a lot of value to local readers because it happened here, it happened in western Montana. But the lessons learned are universal."

One of the key lessons, he said, is the long-term health effects of chlorine exposure.

"It was unrecognized at the time of the spill and people were basically being told, ‘You’re going to be OK,'" he said, characterizing residents' return home as "returning to crisis." Even for people who eventually moved away, "What they found out was that their disease followed them."

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, within the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, surveyed Alberton residents' feelings about two weeks after the derailment. But even though the ATSDR had been looking into chronic chemical sensitivity in the '90s, in Alberton it didn't use its own survey on mass chlorine exposure.

Dr. Cynthia Lewis-Younger, the associate clinical director and associate professor of occupational medicine at the University of Utah Occupational Medicine Clinic, went to Alberton to study residents' health.

"What she diagnosed was previously undiagnosed cases of RADS, a type of multiple chemical sensitivity," Scholl said. RADS, or reactive airways dysfunction syndrome, involves "the sudden onset of asthma following a high level exposure to a corrosive gas, vapor, or fume," according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

"The people generally were showing signs of sensitivity, in a broad sense," Scholl said. "It all kind of falls under an immune response of chemical sensitivity."

Even before the health impacts, the initial response to the spill was problematic. The incident commanders Scholl interviewed later said everything went fine, he said. But some individual first responders, including sheriff's deputies, volunteer firefighters and hazmat specialists, reported confusion and miscommunication.

"Nobody knew where the spill was even though MRL knew where the spill was — nobody was sharing that information," he said, noting that responders set out to find it themselves about three hours after the derailment. "That same lack of precision was passed on to 911 ... They’re telling all the responders, ‘Go to Petty Creek,'" which was 4.2 miles away on I-90.

Gordy Hughes, now the chief of the Missoula Fire Department, was on shift when the Alberton derailment occurred.

"Alberton created a stir in the state of Montana to the effect that we were ill-prepared and ill-equipped to deal with something of that magnitude," he said Thursday. "And we quickly had to learn the hard way that we had to take that situation and mitigate the factors involved there. A lot of what we know today more or less came to light here in the state, and moreso in the local community."

The lessons Scholl explained Feb. 1 would find a new application just two days later.

Tale of two spills

As soon as he heard about the East Palestine derailment — and the resultant spill, fire and intentional release and burn-off of staggering amounts of vinyl chloride and other hazardous materials — "It sent me back into my research mode. When I was doing the book I was constantly keeping my antennae out for new spills," Scholl said Wednesday.

"I immediately started downloading all the stories on it," he said. "What struck me immediately was that it blew up in the media the way other spills didn’t 10, 20 years ago. Here it’s being covered by everybody, including social media. So it’s really getting a lot of attention, scrutiny, that Alberton didn’t have. Alberton happened in a vacuum in a way. If you didn’t live in Missoula you probably didn’t know about it."

And there are other differences between two incidents with 1,727 miles and 27 years between them. If Alberton was bad — one of the largest spills of its kind — East Palestine is horrific. In Alberton, one tank car spilled 65 tons, or about two-thirds, of its chlorine. There was no fire. In East Palestine, multiple tank cars spilled and were burned off in a toxic plume visible from space.

East Palestine residents are more vocal than those in Alberton were about health concerns, Scholl said. While some in Alberton raised alarm about chronic impacts, others just wanted to go home and move on, creating a rift in the community.

Also, he said, the Alberton derailment didn't immediately become politicized in the way Ohio's has, with conservatives accusing President Joseph Biden's administration of underplaying the disaster, liberals blaming the derailment on former President Donald Trump's deregulation of railroad braking systems, and progressives blaming it on Biden's intervention in a recent rail-worker labor dispute on behalf of railroad companies.

Norfolk Southern, the East Coast rail giant whose train derailed in Ohio, has so far taken a drastically different role than MRL did in Alberton, Scholl said. In Alberton, MRL took control of the spill scene immediately, even shutting out the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for three days after the derailment, he said. But in Ohio, Scholl said, "it seems more like Norfolk is sort of running scared. They know they have a major PR problem. They’re also ordering that they're going to have to do cleanup of residents’ homes and properties. And in Alberton that was absolutely off the table.

"It seems like the complaints in Ohio are being taken much more seriously, and in Alberton they were basically ignored after they determined the testing didn’t show a problem, and if you complained you were basically ignored," Scholl said. "A lot of the health officials missed the point that there’s going to be a spectrum (of symptoms): Some people are going to be fine. The people who moved back were literally on their own. There was no publicity, it was nothing like Ohio."

Echoes of Alberton

In other ways, East Palestine is probably starting down much of the same path that Alberton was thrust down decades ago. Specifically, Scholl believes residents in East Palestine are likely already experiencing symptoms emblematic of the chronic conditions that afflict many people who endured the Alberton spill. And, he believes the Ohioans who say their health problems show that the disaster there is far worse than official accounts acknowledge.

"I can believe what the residents are saying based on what happened in Alberton," he said, adding that there's a lot of nuance to contamination levels measured days after a spill and residents' health problems after the spill. "You’re getting your initial dose that day (of the spill) and that could set the course for your future health problems to come," he said. But while contamination levels could drop off after the initial spill, health effects from people's initial exposure could persist.

"Going around town and saying all is safe doesn’t necessarily mean it was previously safe at all," he said. "I would say right now that the residents that are complaining might already be hyper-sensitized."

That hyper-sensitization to chemicals, he said, means that people may forever experience significant health effects when they encounter even the slightest amount of a chemical. Household cleaners or even walking down the soap aisle at a supermarket could trigger a response, he said. But large industry has a vested interested in downplaying or outright denying chronic chemical sensitivity, Scholl said, arguing that there's "an industry built around denial," just like with cigarette companies.

"I think it’s a lesson Ohio’s going to learn. … I think probably chemical sensitivity is going to be one of the problems that people have, and they won’t realize it until six months later," he said. "I think that’s probably going to be an outcome, but time will tell on that one."

Many lessons could have been learned already from Alberton, but "I think a lot of the lessons I learned from Alberton haven’t been recognized at all, especially as far as the health systems," Scholl said. "I don’t think there were very many lessons learned at all. Alberton probably remains the biggest chlorine spill ever from a U.S. railroad … and yet it didn’t even make The New York Times and it doesn’t have a Wikipedia page. So who knows about it in popular culture? Almost nobody."

Meanwhile, East Palestine has exploded into popular consciousness across the U.S. Scholl believes his book can put it in perspective, as well as offer a road map for the future. Across its volumes, the book covers "every facet that you can think of — the health effects, the litigation outcomes.

"Especially people from East Palestine, if they want to know what might happen with their lawsuits, it’s going to be a multi-year process and they might get nothing from it," he said. "The book is a template for these types of spills. I just hope being printed, being able to be read, will kind of give it a legacy that goes beyond what happened in Alberton and helps victims of future spills."