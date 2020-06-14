Echoes of dissent: Missoula's history of protest dates back more than a century

Work isn’t a habitual protester, though he was happy to join hundreds in March 2016 for Missoula’s pro-refugee “March Against Hate” in early 2016.

Like Chessin, he appreciates those who are undertaking the “huge task” of changing minds in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“A lot of people in the world perceive that there is a great injustice about systemic racism, not only in this country but people are perceiving it in other countries as well,” Work said. “Clearly this is not the first time it’s come up, and each time people hope this will be the time there’ll be systemic change.”

It’s not that he’s not optimistic, Work said, but "it’s an enormous struggle to bring about enough change to see even our own faults and react positively through politics, through business, through education.

“I think we’ve come a little way in terms of public consciousness. But at the same time, clearly there are plenty of people who don’t see it, don’t agree and think it’s foolish.”

Do protests make a difference?

“I hope so. I think so,” Chessin said. “It takes time. It takes exposure to people listening to different points of view, to see the documentaries on TV and see what people have gone through."