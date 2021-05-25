Economic update: Workers in Missoula earn less than 80% of national average

Many businesses are struggling to recruit or retain workers here because of high housing costs, he said.

"And certainly the biggest theme that has come out so far is we've undergone a really big shock to housing, and depending on how we adapt and mitigate that shock we'll have really big consequences for the trajectory of Missoula," he explained.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The economy, the culture and the social vibe of Missoula are all a function of who can afford to live here, Ward said.

"And when that changes dramatically as much as it has, that changes the sort of businesses that can work here, that changes the type of people who live here and that changes the community," he said. "So we will have to deal with housing as the most fundamental problem."

Wages haven't kept up with housing prices because people want to live in Missoula, he said. There are about 100,000 working-age adults in the county and another 5,000 people commute to work here. On top of that, the county receives about 1,000 more net migrants annually.