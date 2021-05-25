Economic update: Workers in Missoula earn less than 80% of national average

There are very few places in the United States that are less affordable for workers than Missoula County, according to former University of Montana economist Bryce Ward.
"There's almost nobody where they could move here and increase their wages and lower their housing costs," Ward explained. "It's almost zero. It's like 100,000 people that live in counties where if they moved here, the average worker paying for a median house, they could lower their house payment and increase their expected wage."
Ward, who now runs his own consulting business, gave a presentation on the state of Missoula's workforce at the annual Missoula Economic Partnership investor update on Tuesday at Silver Park.
"In terms of the standard problems that I talked about five years ago when I first presented at one of these things, wages are low and housing prices are high," Ward explained. "In particular, wages have actually gotten a little bit better but housing prices have exploded."
Housing prices in the county have increased by about 23% since the pandemic began last March, Ward said.
"That's the 27th-fastest (housing price growth) for any county, according to Zillow," he said. "It's not as fast as Boise, which is like 30%, but 23%, which is a lot. And in spite of that increase in prices, demand hasn't collapsed."
Many businesses are struggling to recruit or retain workers here because of high housing costs, he said.
"And certainly the biggest theme that has come out so far is we've undergone a really big shock to housing, and depending on how we adapt and mitigate that shock we'll have really big consequences for the trajectory of Missoula," he explained.
The economy, the culture and the social vibe of Missoula are all a function of who can afford to live here, Ward said.
"And when that changes dramatically as much as it has, that changes the sort of businesses that can work here, that changes the type of people who live here and that changes the community," he said. "So we will have to deal with housing as the most fundamental problem."
Wages haven't kept up with housing prices because people want to live in Missoula, he said. There are about 100,000 working-age adults in the county and another 5,000 people commute to work here. On top of that, the county receives about 1,000 more net migrants annually.
"The good news is people want to live here, and that allows us to expand our capacity through population growth at a rate that's faster than many other places," Ward said. "The bad news is people want to live here, right? And when people want to live here that drives up housing prices and lowers wages."
Earnings in Missoula County are only between 75% and 80% of the national level, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The median earning of a person with a bachelor's degree in Missoula County equals only 67% of the national level, as of 2019.
Grant Kier, the CEO of the Missoula Economic Partnership, said the organization has started the process of developing "comprehensive economic development strategies" aimed at mitigating workforce issues.
The partnership will hold working group meetings over the course of the summer so that people can participate in the planning process.
"(The goal is to) identify our challenges, bring together the best of our public and private sectors, set real goals together and make sure we actually accomplish them," he said.
Developers Ed and Leslie Wetherbee concluded the presentation by unveiling plans for more housing at Silver Park, adjacent to the Old Sawmill District. They'll soon start construction on 11 new townhomes, of which 10 are already sold, they said. They also have plans for more condominium buildings on the site.
The Missoula Economic Partnership is funded by investments from a variety of businesses, including the Missoulian. The organization also receives $100,000 every year from the city's general fund.