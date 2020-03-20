Economist: Missoula exposed to slowdown

“Small businesses are the fabric of Montana’s economy, and their success is dependent on the ability to freely market products and services to communities across the state and world,” said Small Business Administration regional administrator Dan Nordberg. “Local small businesses are bearing the brunt of that impact and facing a severe decline in customer traffic. SBA’s top priority is to assist businesses adversely impacted by the coronavirus and our Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be the working capital lifelines they need to weather this difficult time.”

Officials with Glacier Country Tourism, an organization with a mission to promote western Montana as a tourism destination, are working to mitigate the impacts of the slowdown.

Tourism is one of the top two largest economic sectors in Montana, according to Racene Friede, president and CEO of Glacier Country. Also, western Montana receives approximately one-third of all tourists to the state. She said her organization will continue to promote the region but with a very different strategy.

Hundreds of businesses in the region depend on tourism for their livelihood, she said in an email.

“We will continue our efforts, but rather than encouraging travelers to come to our region, we are simply planting the seed for future travel once travel is advisable," Friede continued. "We recognize that many of our partner businesses will be severely impacted by the global pandemic, so we’re hoping to get the pipeline filled and hit the ground running when it’s deemed appropriate.”

