Economist: MT to lose over 50k jobs this year, northwest will be hit hardest

"By the time we get to the last three months of (2020) the expectation is there's going to be some return to growth," Barkey said. "It'll take at least two years for the economy to get back on its trend."

The projection of roughly 51,000 in jobs lost in Montana includes contract workers and the self-employed.

"That weighs heavily on income tax collections," he noted, saying the state budget will have a "gaping hole."

Barkey noted that northwest Montana, a region that includes Missoula and Ravalli Counties, has been projected to have the steepest drop in employment of any region in the state compared to projections from December of 2019. That's mainly due to the fact that the region has the most jobs in the state but also because the region depends heavily on tourism.

"That has to do with job mix," he said. "Northwest and southwest Montana have more tourist activity, which is expected to be dealt a heavier blow. The changing nature of the economy will be harshest on that industry."

Barkey said northwest Montana could see job losses as high as 17%. But statewide, no industry or region has been immune.