Economist: MT to lose over 50k jobs this year, northwest will be hit hardest

The Montana economy is experiencing the most drastic decline since the Great Depression and is expected to suffer an average job decline this year of roughly 51,000 jobs, according to a preliminary economic analysis conducted by the University of Montana.
That's a job decline statewide of 7.3%, and job losses are predicted to be greatest in the northwest area of the state, a region in the preliminary report that includes Missoula and Ravalli counties.
Those projections come courtesy of Patrick Barkey, an economist and the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at UM. He and his staff put together the preliminary report on the economic impacts of COVID-19 in Montana because they realized people were desperately seeking information on the subject.
There will be a "very large decline" in the statewide economy in 2020, he said, which will be "deeper and faster" by orders of magnitude than the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. It will be a "broad-based recession" that will hit every industry.
The economy hasn't seen this steep of a drop since the 1920s, he noted. But, the Bureau is forecasting that economic growth "will start to kick back up" in the last three quarters of this year and will start to regain its previous trajectory in 2021 and 2022. That all depends on whether there's a so-called "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, of course.
"By the time we get to the last three months of (2020) the expectation is there's going to be some return to growth," Barkey said. "It'll take at least two years for the economy to get back on its trend."
The projection of roughly 51,000 in jobs lost in Montana includes contract workers and the self-employed.
"That weighs heavily on income tax collections," he noted, saying the state budget will have a "gaping hole."
Barkey noted that northwest Montana, a region that includes Missoula and Ravalli Counties, has been projected to have the steepest drop in employment of any region in the state compared to projections from December of 2019. That's mainly due to the fact that the region has the most jobs in the state but also because the region depends heavily on tourism.
"That has to do with job mix," he said. "Northwest and southwest Montana have more tourist activity, which is expected to be dealt a heavier blow. The changing nature of the economy will be harshest on that industry."
Barkey said northwest Montana could see job losses as high as 17%. But statewide, no industry or region has been immune.
"Of immediate importance to businesses and governments in Montana is the effect of the COVID-19 downturn on income received by Montana households, or personal income," he said. "While almost two-thirds of this income comes from earnings associated with employment, a sizable fraction comes from rent, dividends, royalties and rent. All of these sources have been profoundly disrupted by the economic upheaval associated with the pandemic. "
The change in trajectory for personal income will be much worse than the Great Recession of a decade ago, he noted.
"Compared to the projection made four months ago, personal income in Montana is projected to be $3.9 billion lower in 2020, a 7.1% decline," Barkey explained. "That represents a considerable decline in spending power for Montana households. It also is a significant erosion in the tax base for Montana, which relies more on the income tax for its general fund revenue than any other source."
He said Montana will probably have to rely on the federal government to address a budget shortfall.
On a bright note, he projects that the personal income should get back almost to where it was projected to be before the pandemic by the year 2022. But that comes with a caveat.
“The strong bounce back in the national and state economies is perhaps the most problematic part of this forecast,” Barkey said. “Pandemics of this scale are outside the experience of most economic models, so this projection is made with less confidence.”
There's no doubt that America and Montana are facing a catastrophic economic crisis.
"There is little doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has produced a recession that is more severe than anything Montana has experienced in the postwar period," Barkey said. "While events remain extraordinarily fluid and much uncertainty remains, even an optimistic forecast where growth resumes at the end of this year puts the state economy in a hole that takes years to refill."
If projections are wrong, he said, they'll probably be overestimating the amount of rebound.
"The risks to this forecast are biased, we feel, on the negative side of this projection, with still-to-be-learned aspects of this destructive virus challenging Montana’s economy in ways not yet anticipated."
He noted that the study was done with some "trepidation" because the situation is very fluid in terms of economic health, but they felt that everyone was struggling to get information.
"So at the risk of being wrong and at the risk of being a little premature, we're coming out with this because we feel the need for people to get a grasp of the orders of magnitude of effects on the economy," he said.
The Bureau used research from the economic forecasting firm IHS Market, which is the same firm that projects Montana's revenues for the state government.
The overall U.S. economy is expected to experience a decline in inflation-corrected Gross Domestic Product, the broadest measure of economic output, of 5.4% in calendar year 2020.
The full report is available online at bber.umt.edu/pubs/econ/CovidStudy.pdf.
Barkey's projection for big drops for the tourism industry rings true for those who see it every day.
Indeed, Whitney Bergmann, the manager of Best Western Plus Grant Creek Inn in Missoula, said hotels in the state have seen drastic declines in customers.
"All hotels are in a pickle right now, as is any tourism-dependent business, and in Montana that’s a huge number of people," she said.
She's the president of the Missoula Tourism Business Improvement District Board and serves on the board of the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association. Like Barkey, she's confident the industry will rebound eventually.
"We’re confident that when travel comes back, it’ll be better than ever," she said. "Wide open spaces and outdoor recreation will be especially appealing when this is all over."
