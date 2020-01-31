Economists: Entry-level home prices rising faster than high-end homes in Missoula

There’s also huge demand for workers in every sector of Missoula’s community, which is slowly pushing up wages but causing headaches for employers. That’s according to economist Patrick Barkey, the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at UM.

“You would think that having too many jobs and not enough workers is a good problem,” Barkey explained. He said there are good side effects, and he noted that wages in Missoula County have increased by nearly 25% since 2013. Montana’s economy is outpacing the state average, he noted.

“Employers are raising wages,” he said. “Maybe not enough to satisfy everybody.”

But it also means there’s a tight labor market, which in the years ahead will continue to hamper companies’ ability to find skilled workers.

“The biggest change is you’ll have more older workers,” he said.

Barkey said the state needs to convince young people that jobs in the construction industry and the trades are viable career options. He also suggested that the state and the nation need to look into boosting the retirement age.