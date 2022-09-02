 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editor's Note: No Labor Day print edition

The Missoulian will publish its digital E-edition but not a print newspaper on Labor Day Monday. Breaking news will also be available on the Missoulian.com website all holiday weekend. Monday's comics, puzzles and advice columns will be available in digital form on Labor Day, and published in Tuesday's print newspaper edition.

