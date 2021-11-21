Editor's note: No newspaper Thanksgiving Day

The Missoulian is planning to publish an expanded holiday edition newspaper on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Subscribers will not receive a newspaper on Thanksgiving Day.

The holiday edition will include Black Friday sales and deals, a double dose of comics and puzzles, and a special section devoted to additional puzzles and brain teasers.

An e-edition will be published on Thursday, and the newsroom will post breaking news at Missoulian.com as necessary.

"The combined edition will give our readers a jump start on planning for their Black Friday shopping," said Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss. "It will also allow our hardworking carriers and staff the day off to enjoy with their families. Have a happy Thanksgiving!"

